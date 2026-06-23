ThriftBooks LibraryAdvantage™ Is Now Available to Libraries Nationwide

Seattle, WA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, already the nation’s largest profit-sharing partner with libraries across the US, today announced that ThriftBooks LibraryAdvantage™ is fully live following a successful beta program launched in late 2025.

Libraries across the country can use the program to purchase new and used books directly from ThriftBooks — backed by exclusive discounted pricing, flexible payment options, and sustainability benefits.

LibraryAdvantage is growing quickly as libraries discover a simpler, more affordable way to build and refresh their collections. ThriftBooks has also expanded the program with a suite of new features built directly from partner feedback, including MARC records, invoicing, and gridding.

What’s new and coming soon in LibraryAdvantage

MARC records — Catalog-ready MARC records streamline acquisition and get titles onto shelves faster, with less manual work for technical services staff.

Flexible Invoicing — electronic invoicing and a line of credit (subject to approval) simplify purchasing and make it easy to align with library accounting and procurement workflows.

Order Gridding — traditional gridding lets libraries distribute copies across multiple branches or locations in a single order, saving time on multi-site purchasing.

These additions join the core benefits that have made LibraryAdvantage a fast-growing choice for public, academic, and school libraries: library-only discounts on new and used titles, fast nationwide fulfillment, and the option to give used books new life through the ThriftBooks BuyBack® program, helping libraries contribute to the circular economy while earning store credit.

“When we launched the beta, our goal was to listen to libraries and build the program around what they truly need,” said Jamie Hurst, Library Account Manager at ThriftBooks. “MARC records, invoicing, and features like gridding came directly from that feedback. Now that LibraryAdvantage is live and libraries are using it every day, we’re excited to show the broader library community at ALA what the program can do.”

“When major industry pillars fall, libraries can't afford to be gridlocked while trying to meet patron demand. Exploring new vendor landscapes is daunting, but suppliers like ThriftBooks are working hard to bridge the gap by integrating with existing library infrastructure. Automating tedious back-end tasks, like MARC record procurement, shows their willingness to create user experiences that give librarians back their most valuable asset: time”, said Tim Longo,

Executive Director at Grayslake Area Public Library, a ThriftBooks LibraryAdvantage program user.

See ThriftBooks at ALA Annual 2026

ThriftBooks will be exhibiting at the ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition, June 25–29, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Stop by Booth #3721 to see a live demonstration of LibraryAdvantage, meet the ThriftBooks team, and learn how your library can start saving. Libraries can also apply to join the program now at thriftbooks.com/library.

To learn more about ThriftBooks or shop the assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com, and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 300 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2025 Best of the Best recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2.8 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

Media Contact:

Barbara Hagen for ThriftBooks

bhagen@thriftbooks.com