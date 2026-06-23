HELE Shareholder Alert: Helen of Troy Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 3, 2026. Investors who purchased Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) securities between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

HELE shares declined $24.68 per share (27.7%) on July 9, 2024, $7.04 per share (22.7%) on July 10, 2025, and $6.90 per share (25%) on October 9, 2025.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased HELE securities during the class period may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The Court typically selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise adequate. Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation on behalf of the entire class, including selecting and overseeing counsel.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

There is no minimum loss threshold to apply for lead plaintiff in the HELE action

Lead plaintiffs do not pay attorneys' fees upfront; counsel is compensated from any recovery approved by the Court

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase your individual share of any recovery, but it provides direct oversight of case strategy

In the HELE case, applicants must demonstrate purchases between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025

Multiple investors may apply jointly as a lead plaintiff group

The Court evaluates adequacy, typicality, and financial interest when selecting among competing motions

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 3, 2026, the Court will review all lead plaintiff applications and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the litigation proceeds on behalf of the entire class. Investors who do not apply as lead plaintiff remain class members and retain all rights to share in any recovery.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased HELE securities during the class period but do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not required to take any action at this time. Absent class members are automatically included in the class and may submit a claim if a settlement is reached. No fees, filings, or court appearances are required of absent class members.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. Investors with documented losses in Helen of Troy during the class period should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests before the August 3 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before August 3, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

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