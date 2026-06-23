GRAL Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Grail, Inc. (GRAL) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 4, 2026

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 4, 2026. Investors who purchased Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

GRAL shares lost $51.32 per share, a decline of over 50%, after the Company disclosed on February 19, 2026 that the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers was not observed in its NHS-Galleri trial.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and ensures the case is prosecuted in the best interest of the class. In the Grail action, the lead plaintiff will represent shareholders who purchased GRAL stock during the Class Period at prices that were allegedly artificially inflated by misleading statements about the NHS-Galleri trial's prospects.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Any investor who purchased GRAL securities during the Class Period may apply to serve as lead plaintiff

The court generally appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis

Serving as lead plaintiff does not guarantee a larger individual recovery but provides oversight of the litigation

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain absent class members and may still participate in any recovery



Post-Deadline Procedures

After the August 4, 2026 deadline, the court will review all motions and appoint the lead plaintiff. Competing motions are common. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff and its chosen counsel will file a consolidated amended complaint, and the litigation proceeds through discovery and potential resolution. This process typically spans two to four years.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. In the Grail case, where investors lost more than half their investment in a single trading session, it is important that affected shareholders evaluate this opportunity before the August 4 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status by August 4, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action at this time. The deadline applies solely to those who wish to serve in the lead plaintiff role.

About the Grail Class Action

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of GRAL securities between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026. The action asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, alleging that defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the NHS-Galleri trial would achieve its primary endpoint.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before August 4, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed on February 19, 2026 that the NHS-Galleri trial did not achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171