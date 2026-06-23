CCS Fundraising Appoints Jorge Granada as Chief Growth Officer to Advance Firmwide Growth and Client Impact

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCS Fundraising recently announced the appointment of Jorge Granada as Chief Growth Officer, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in growth, performance, and client partnership across its global platform.





In this role, Granada will lead CCS’s Marketing and Business Intelligence functions and partner closely with regional teams to drive firmwide growth, strengthen client development, and align strategy and execution. His appointment reinforces CCS’s commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for nonprofit organizations through deeply integrated, insight-driven advisory services.





Granada brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth and transformation across Fortune 100 companies including SAP, Dell, and AMD, as well as high-growth and private equity-backed organizations. He is known for building systems that create alignment and accountability, and for translating strategy into clear, measurable results. His work includes launching SAP Leonardo, growing Dell’s online business across APJ to more than $1 billion in annual revenue, and helping scale MGT from fewer than 100 employees to more than 1,200, culminating in two successful transactions.





“Jorge brings a rare combination of growth leadership, operational rigor, and a proven ability to translate strategy into results,” said Peter Hoskow, President and Chief Operating Officer of CCS Fundraising. “Over the course of his career, he has built scalable growth engines that have fueled long-term success across multiple organizations. As CCS continues to evolve, Jorge’s leadership will help us expand the number of nonprofit organizations we serve and broaden the solutions and capabilities we provide to our client partners. Just as importantly, he brings a deep commitment to social impact and a belief that growth is most meaningful when it creates greater impact for the causes and communities our client partners serve.





Granada added, “Life is too short not to focus on leaving a meaningful mark in making society a better place for everyone to live life to the fullest. CCS stands out as a trusted partner to nonprofits because of the way it leads, with a deep commitment to outcomes over outputs. I’m excited to work alongside our teams and clients to help organizations think smarter, grow with purpose, and create lasting impact.”





Granada is recognized for building demand generation and sales transformation engines that accelerate growth at scale, often helping organizations grow from early stage to more than $500 million in annual revenue. He is also known for fostering strong partnership across teams, blurring traditional lines between sales and marketing to create a unified, performance-driven approach.





He earned his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and his Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad de Los Andes. He lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife, Joanna, and their three children.

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About CCS Fundraising





CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofit organizations to create meaningful impact for 79 years. CCS provides a wide range of services to strengthen and advance fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning and studies, data analytics, gift planning, systems and change management, and major gift strategy. Named one of Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 based on recommendations from clients and consulting peers, CCS executives partner closely with organizations of all sizes across every nonprofit sector, offering both national and international perspective along with deep local expertise.

Contact Info



Jackie Nelson

pr@ccsfundraising.com

+1 312-952-1914

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