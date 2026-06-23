Get Into the Wild for Your Mental Well-Being: 6 Outdoor Activities to Reduce Stress and Recharge

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Many Americans are seeking ways to press reset, turning to meditation apps, gym memberships and beyond to improve mental health. However, there may be a simpler (and more effective) option: spending time in the great outdoors .





Often viewed as a powerful way to counter the persistent pressures of daily life, outdoor experiences aren’t just leisure – they’re an effective mental and emotional reset that can rival or even surpass traditional wellness habits in addressing burnout, constant connectivity and daily strain. Better yet, the results take hold quickly: Nearly 73% of respondents to a survey from Eddie Bauer Adventure Club said they begin to feel more relaxed or recharged within an hour of being outdoors. Most respondents agreed a short outdoor trip is at least as effective as their usual wellness routines.

People typically gravitate toward experiences that feel achievable within busy schedules. Brief, low-commitment outings can still deliver meaningful benefits.

However, barriers persist that keep adventure-seekers indoors. Among respondents, family responsibilities (30%) and work or schedule demands (23%) often prevent them from spending more time outdoors.

To overcome those roadblocks and enjoy the benefits of nature, consider this inspirational guide for activities that get you away from the screen and into the wild.

Hike a New Trail

If you’re already a hiker, beginner or expert, stepping onto an unfamiliar trail can offer a refreshing change of pace and perspective. Whether it’s a wooded path close to home or a scenic overlook, hiking encourages movement, mindfulness and curiosity, helping quiet mental clutter while creating space to reconnect with yourself and your surroundings.

Try Paddle Boarding or Canoeing

Get off your feet and into the water with activities like paddle boarding or canoeing, which combine gentle physical activity with calm scenery. Oftentimes, you’ll find your focus on managing the watercraft keeps you present in the moment rather than drifting back to the demands waiting on shore.

Join an Adventure Club

If you crave the wild, wide-open spaces, towering peaks and untamed beauty, the journey can take shape by joining an adventure club. For active explorers seeking connection and balance, the new Eddie Bauer Adventu r e Club creates unique travel experiences rooted in nature and elevated by comfort. Rugged meets refined as wild destinations turn into welcoming retreats with modern resort condos, as well as future cabins, lodges and tiny homes designed to ignite a spirit of discovery.

Guided excursions take you off the grid to inspire adventure and thoughtfully crafted spaces let you recharge in style. From red rocks and winding rivers to serene peaks and sharp air, you can step into landscapes that take your breath away then settle into stays that restore you as naturally as the views outside.

Practice Yoga Outdoors

Veteran yogis and newcomers alike can enjoy the benefits of taking the mat outside, deepening the sense of calm and connection yoga is already known for. Try a quiet park or your own backyard as a natural setting for stretching, breathing and slowing down, trading fluorescent lights and crowded studios for birdsong, soft winds and rustling trees.

Visit a National Park

Step away from everyday routines and immerse yourself in breathtaking landscapes by visiting your nearest national park. Depending on your location, towering mountains, expansive deserts, dense forests and rushing waterfalls inspire awe while offering reminders to slow down and appreciate what’s around you. Whether you spend a weekend camping, take a scenic drive or simply enjoy a short walk, national parks provide a meaningful escape blending adventure, reflection and restoration.

Start or End Your Day with the Sky

The simplest outdoor moments can have the greatest impact. Wake up and watch the sunrise for a calm, intentional start the day. Wait until evening settles to stargaze at night, encouraging stillness and perspective. Away from screens and distractions, these quiet moments can help you feel more connected to the world and less consumed by daily pressures.

To take advantage of the quiet power of the great outdoors, visit eddiebauera d ventureclub.com .

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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