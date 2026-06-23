MSFT Shareholder Alert: Microsoft Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Microsoft securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Microsoft shares traded above $550 during the Class Period as the Company promoted Copilot as a transformative enterprise AI product with "best-in-class" capabilities. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 11, 2026.

How an Enterprise AI Product Generates Revenue

An enterprise software company cannot sustain premium pricing for AI-powered productivity tools unless those tools deliver measurable workflow improvements, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, and retain users after initial deployment. Microsoft's Copilot family of products was positioned as exactly this kind of tool, embedded across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams, and sold through paid "seats" to businesses worldwide. Management claimed Copilot was the "fastest-growing M365 portfolio product" ever, with paid commercial seats exceeding 430 million and adoption by over 90% of the Fortune 500.

The lawsuit contends that behind these adoption figures, Copilot suffered from fundamental operational failures that undermined its commercial viability.

Alleged Copilot Product Deficiencies by Category

The action claims Microsoft failed to disclose that Copilot experienced serious problems across multiple operational dimensions:

Brand positioning failures : Copilot's identity was fragmented across dozens of product versions with different features and capabilities, confusing both enterprise buyers and end users

: Copilot's identity was fragmented across dozens of product versions with different features and capabilities, confusing both enterprise buyers and end users User experience deficiencies : The product allegedly failed to meet baseline expectations for generative AI writing, analysis, and content creation that management called "table stakes"

: The product allegedly failed to meet baseline expectations for generative AI writing, analysis, and content creation that management called "table stakes" Data siloing problems : Despite touting "Work IQ" as a differentiator that understood users' work context, Copilot allegedly could not effectively integrate data across Microsoft's own application ecosystem

: Despite touting "Work IQ" as a differentiator that understood users' work context, Copilot allegedly could not effectively integrate data across Microsoft's own application ecosystem Computational capacity constraints : Microsoft was increasing total AI capacity by 80% and doubling its data center footprint, yet the filing asserts capacity remained insufficient to deliver consistent Copilot performance

: Microsoft was increasing total AI capacity by 80% and doubling its data center footprint, yet the filing asserts capacity remained insufficient to deliver consistent Copilot performance Interoperability breakdowns: Copilot's integration with third-party ISV agents and enterprise workflows allegedly fell short of the seamless orchestration management described at investor conferences



The Operational Gap Between Claims and Alleged Reality

As detailed in the action, management portrayed Copilot as saving employees an average of 46 minutes daily at one major deployment and generating over 30 million employee interactions in six months at another. The complaint asserts these cherry-picked examples masked systemic product shortcomings that threatened the sustainability of seat growth and ARPU expansion that drove Microsoft's AI revenue narrative.

The filing states that organizational problems within Microsoft's AI division compounded these product-level issues, creating internal friction that slowed Copilot's development and deployment capabilities even as management publicly claimed innovation was "accelerating rapidly."

Start your claim now or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the operational readiness of Microsoft's flagship AI product during a period when the Company was asking the market to value it as an AI leader," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Investors have until August 11, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the MSFT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MSFT stock or securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MSFT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microsoft made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success, adoption, and operational performance of its Copilot AI products while concealing significant brand positioning, data siloing, computational capacity, and interoperability problems. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined.

Q: What do MSFT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171