WGS Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 3, 2026

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased WGS stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026

Lost money on your GeneDx investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

WGS shares collapsed 49.20%, a loss of $33.42 per share, after the Company disclosed a $31.2 million impairment charge tied to Fabric Genomics and slashed full-year revenue guidance by approximately $65 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that GeneDx's leadership possessed information about Fabric Genomics' deteriorating viability well before disclosing those problems to the investing public. According to the lawsuit, defendants had the power and access to material non-public information, knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed, and understood that the positive representations being made about Fabric were materially false at the time they were issued.

While publicly touting Fabric as "on track" with revenue and margin plans, and describing teams having "a fantastic time collaborating," the action claims defendants were aware that Fabric's technology was not integrating into GeneDx's core domestic platform as promised.

The Red Flags That Emerged

Between Q3 2025 and Q1 2026, average reimbursement rates fell from over $3,800 to $3,300, a deterioration of more than $500 per test that the lawsuit alleges reflected problems defendants failed to timely disclose

Adjusted gross margins declined from 74% to 69% over the same period, contradicting public assurances of durable upward trends

The $36.5 million acquisition consideration for Fabric resulted in a $31.2 million write-down within approximately one year, representing an 85% impairment of the purchase price

Fabric was ultimately acknowledged as suited only for international markets, contradicting months of statements about broad domestic and global application

Revenue guidance was cut by $65 million at midpoint, from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million, a 15% reduction



Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action alleges a stark contrast between what shareholders were told and what defendants allegedly knew. As late as February 2026, the Company reiterated $540-$555 million revenue guidance and described margins as reflecting "a fairly conservative view." The lawsuit maintains these assurances lacked a reasonable factual basis because defendants had already recognized internal signals that Fabric was failing to deliver the recurring revenue streams and cost efficiencies they had repeatedly promised.

As Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson observed after the corrective disclosure, the problems appeared "more systemic in nature" and it was "unclear when the company's core business will recover to historical growth rates."

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- SueWallSt represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: When did GeneDx Holdings Corp. allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 4, 2026, causing a 49.20% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WGS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GeneDx made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Fabric Genomics acquisition's impact on recurring revenue, cost efficiencies, and overall business operations. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.