ZTS Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 27, 2026

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 27, 2026. Investors who purchased Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the Court by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Zoetis shares declined from $151.81 before the first revelation to $87.31 following the fourth corrective disclosures. A securities class action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the Zoetis case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of ZTS securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and approves any settlement on behalf of the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group with the largest financial interest in the case

There is no minimum loss requirement to apply for lead plaintiff status

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require out-of-pocket payment; attorneys work on contingency

Lead plaintiffs are not required to attend trial or give testimony in the vast majority of cases

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and may still participate in any recovery

The July 27, 2026 deadline applies only to lead plaintiff motions, not to class membership

Post-Deadline Procedures

After July 27, 2026, the Court will review competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff based on the adequacy and typicality of the applicant's claims and the size of the applicant's financial stake. The appointed lead plaintiff will then select lead counsel, and the case will proceed through discovery, class certification, and potentially trial or settlement.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

About the Zoetis Class Action

The action alleges Zoetis and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's Companion Animal product portfolio, concealing safety concerns with Librela, competitive losses in parasiticides and dermatology, and declining veterinarian confidence. Four corrective disclosures between August 2025 and May 2026 allegedly removed artificial inflation from ZTS shares.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the litigation. Investors with losses in Zoetis during the Class Period should evaluate whether seeking appointment serves their interests before the July 27 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: What is the ZTS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.