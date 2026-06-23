TSSA Issues First Administrative Penalties for Elevating Devices

Toronto, ON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has issued its first administrative penalties against a condo corporation, totaling $18,000 for six counts of non‑compliance involving the use of an unregistered contractor to perform alteration work on six elevators.

The penalties were issued to Peel Standard Condominium Corporation No. 939, the licence holder of six elevating devices in a residential building in Mississauga, Ontario. TSSA determined that the condominium corporation hired a contractor that did not hold a TSSA registration to carry out alteration work on the elevators in 2025. The violations fall under TSSA’s administrative penalty framework, and the penalties have now been paid in full.

“The condominium corporation did not do their due diligence to ensure the elevator work was performed or supervised by a TSSA-registered contractor,” said AJ Kadirgamar, Director of TSSA’s Elevating Devices Safety Program. “There are specific requirements under the Regulations that govern who is permitted to conduct work on elevators. TSSA reminds elevator owners and licensees that it is their responsibility to engage with registered contractors and their certified technicians when work is being done on elevating devices. Failing to do so can result in unsafe conditions and legal consequences including administrative penalties.”

Administrative Penalties for Elevating Devices In Effect Since June 2025

These enforcement actions follow TSSA’s introduction of administrative penalties for elevating devices in June 2025. The penalties apply to specific non‑compliances under Ontario Regulation 209/01: Elevating Devices that involve passenger elevators in residential buildings such as rental buildings, condominiums, long‑term care homes and student residences.

Administrative penalties may be imposed when:

a residential building owner does not engage a TSSA-registered contractor for the installation and alteration of elevating devices

a person works on an elevating device who is not employed by a registered contractor or does not hold the required elevator mechanic certificate for the type of work being performed

a contractor fails to submit an elevator incident report involving death or serious injury

An administrative penalty is a financial penalty for regulatory contraventions. These penalties are being enforced as part of TSSA’s efforts to broaden and modernize its regulatory tools to protect the public and reinforce safety rules.

For further information about the administrative penalties, please visit TSSA’s website.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.