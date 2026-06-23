Walmart to Sell Life Extension® Supplements in 4,000+ Stores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting high-quality supplements is easier than ever, now that select Life Extension® vitamins and supplements are available at over 4,000 Walmart retail locations nationwide. The nation’s largest brick-and-mortar store will carry some of Life Extension’s most popular formulas, including healthy aging product NAD+ Cell Regenerator™ and the popular brain support formula Neuro-Mag® Magnesium L-Threonate. Looking to shop online? Life Extension offers an expanded selection of its products across 40+ health categories on Walmart.com.

“Finding a home on Walmart’s shelves aligns with Life Extension’s goal of making The Science of a Healthier Life® available to more people,” said Life Extension Chief Executive Officer Paul Gilner. “Being sold at more than 4,000 Walmart brick-and-mortar stores makes it easier for people nationwide to achieve their health goals with our high-quality products, whether they want to buy in-store or online,” he added.

Gilner also said that what sets Life Extension apart from other vitamin and supplement brands is its science-based formulas, which use dosages and ingredients based on the most current research, and high-quality raw materials.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. For more information, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment