I Prefer Hotel Rewards Unveils 2026 Members’ Choice Award Winners

SUMMARY: I Prefer Hotel Rewards has announced the winners of its 2026 Members’ Choice Awards, recognizing 20 independent hotels and resorts honored by I Prefer members for outstanding service, authentic hospitality, and memorable guest experiences.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the points-based loyalty program of Preferred Travel Group – which operates hotel brands and programs Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – has announced the winners of its 2026 Members’ Choice Awards. These annual awards pay tribute to independent hotels and resorts across four global regions for delivering outstanding service and exceptional, unique experiences to I Prefer members, as determined by the members themselves.

“These awards carry special meaning because they come directly from the voices of our I Prefer members – discerning travelers who continue to choose independent hotels and resorts for the authentic experiences, genuine hospitality, and lasting memories they deliver each day,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. “To be recognized by those you welcome and care for so thoughtfully is among the highest honors a property can receive. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding properties and the teams behind them for consistently creating memorable stays that inspire loyalty and connection.”

Representing the voices of luxury travelers worldwide, this year’s awards celebrate the standout performance of 20 independent hotels and resorts across four global regions, honoring an exceptional collection of properties in destinations ranging from Singapore to Scotland, Ireland to Italy, Jamaica to Japan, and the U.S. to the UK. Each winning property earned its distinction by consistently delivering exceptional service, memorable experiences, and a deep commitment to authentic hospitality as determined by the travelers who know them best – the guests themselves.

The full list of winners named to the 2026 I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Caribbean, Central and South America

Each of these award-winning properties participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the points-based loyalty program with more than 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits upon eligible stays at over 700 hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking exceptional independent hotel experiences are invited to enroll at www.IPrefer.com/enroll.

For more information or to book stays at any of the 2026 I Prefer Members’ Choice Award winners, please visit www.IPrefer.com/members-choice-2026. For additional information on I Prefer Hotel Rewards, please visit www.IPrefer.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.