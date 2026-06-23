Old National Named to Points of Light ‘The Civic 50’ for 2026; Recognized as Financials Sector Leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – For the third consecutive year, Old National Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), has been named to Points of Light’s “The Civic 50.” This annual designation is reserved for the 50 most community-minded organizations in the United States, as determined by the Points of Light Foundation.

Old National was also named the 2026 Financials Sector Leader, recognizing the company as the leading financial services organization among this year’s “The Civic 50” honorees.

Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50 is the nation’s leading corporate social impact recognition program. Honorees are selected through a comprehensive assessment of corporate civic engagement across four dimensions: investment of resources, integration into business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and measurable impact.

“Being named to The Civic 50 reflects the heart and passion our team members bring to the communities we serve,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman & CEO. “Caring for our communities is central to who we are, and our team members value making a meaningful difference through community engagement and by helping our clients build stronger financial futures.”

In 2025, Old National and its team members provided:

More than 67,500 hours of volunteer service across the bank’s nine-state footprint

$13.6 million in total grants and sponsorships supporting more than 2,100 nonprofit and community-minded organizations

Approximately $721 million in Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)-eligible community development loans that supported affordable housing, economic development, and community services for low-to-moderate-income individuals and communities



“Community impact is woven into Old National’s culture, business strategy and values,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Old National Chief Communications, Culture, & Social Responsibility Officer. “Whether we’re helping small businesses grow, expanding access to financial literacy or advancing inclusion, we are focused on creating meaningful, lasting change in the communities we serve. This recognition reinforces that commitment and inspires us to keep moving forward.”

“Old National demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of Points of Light. “Today’s leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it’s a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve.”

For more information about Old National’s commitment to clients and community, see our Community Action Report.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to “The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world’s largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com