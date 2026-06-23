Morgan & Morgan Jumps 15 Spots Into Top 25 of “Law360” 400

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced it has reached its highest-ever ranking in the 2026 edition of the Law360 400 , which ranks the country’s biggest firms by attorney headcount.

With 1,270 attorneys as of Dec. 31, 2025, Morgan & Morgan is ranked as the 21st-largest law firm in the country in the 2026 Law360 400, jumping 15 spots up the list from No. 36 on the list’s 2025 edition. Notably, of the top 100 firms on the list, 99 of them are white-shoe, corporate or defense firms that primarily represent companies, corporations and governmental entities in disputes or defend them from litigation. Only one firm on the list – Morgan & Morgan – uses its industry-leading size and resources primarily to represent everyday people who were injured or wronged.

Morgan & Morgan’s presence in the top 25 largest law firms in the country also stands out because the firm routinely takes on the Big Law behemoths that surround it on the list. For example, Morgan & Morgan went up against Google, represented by No. 22 Cooley, in a data privacy case alleging Google collected users’ data without their consent, and won a resounding $425.7 million verdict. Morgan & Morgan also joined a team of law firms to hand Meta and YouTube, represented by No. 23 Covington & Burling and No. 39 Wilson Sonsini, a $6 million loss in the first bellwether trial arising from the Social Media Cases JCCP in California.

“Our growth is directly tied to our track record of winning for our clients,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “If you’re a corporation or insurance company looking for one of the largest firms in the country to defend you against the little guy, you have dozens of powerful firms to choose from. If you’re an everyday person trying to fight and win against one of those firms, Morgan & Morgan is the only option. We look forward to continuing to grow our strength so we can best serve our clients and provide top-tier legal representation to anyone who needs it.”



In 2025, Morgan & Morgan onboarded over 200 new attorneys, representing a significant 31 percent increase in annual attorney hiring volume. Looking ahead through 2026, the firm is maintaining this momentum with projected high-end growth targets of an additional 200-plus attorneys by year-end.

Morgan & Morgan remains steadfast in the mission that has defined the firm for over 35 years. To meet rising demand for consistent, top-tier legal representation, recruitment has become a top priority, with year-end projections targeting 850 new hires across all departments. This influx of talent is expected to push the firm’s total workforce past 7,000 professionals in 2026, solidifying Morgan & Morgan’s status as a powerhouse capable of handling the most complex litigation in the country.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com .

Media Contact: Mercedes Cozzubbo (Morgan & Morgan) – pr@forthepeople.com / (407) 244-3986