NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finance leaders regularly ask whether a budgeting platform replaces their accounting system. Budgyt , a budgeting and financial planning software platform, has published new guidance on budgeting vs accounting software explaining that the two tools answer different questions, accounting software records transactions that have already occurred while budgeting software plans the periods ahead, and that most nonprofit finance teams run both together.



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One Records the Past, the Other Plans the Future

Accounting software is built to record and report transactions: the general ledger, accounts payable and receivable, and the historical financial statements auditors rely on. It is accurate about what has happened. Budgeting software starts where accounting ends, taking actuals and building forward-looking plans: rolling forecasts, scenario models, and budgets across programs and funding sources.

Put simply, accounting answers “where did the money go,” while budgeting answers “where is the money going.” For nonprofits, that forward view is where grant planning, board reporting, and operational forecasting live.



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What Your Accounting System Is For

The accounting system is the system of record. QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central all capture transactions and produce the historical reports that compliance and audit depend on. What they are not built for is planning. Budgeting for a department or grant that does not yet exist sits outside their scope, as does reforecasting when funding shifts.



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The Planning Layer on Top

A dedicated budgeting platform handles the forward-looking work an accounting system was never designed for, and Budgyt sits on top of the accounting system as that planning layer:

Rolling forecasts updated on the team's schedule as conditions change

Multi-grant payroll allocation with restricted funds tracked natively

Unlimited scenarios to model the decisions in front of the organization

Department collaboration across programs and entities, with role-based permissions

Consolidated, board-ready reporting with variance commentary

For how that planning layer extends into analysis, see nonprofit FP&A software ; for the forward-planning view, see nonprofit financial planning software .



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Why Nonprofits Run Both Together

The two layers complement rather than compete. Budgyt connects to the accounting system through an API that maps the chart of accounts, departments, and dimensions, then pulls actuals in for budgeting on the team's schedule without modifying the accounting data. The accounting system stays the source of truth, and Budgyt becomes the planning layer on top of it.

Most nonprofits start budgeting in a spreadsheet alongside their accounting system and outgrow it as funding sources multiply, at which point spreadsheet budgeting becomes a governance risk. Budgyt removes that risk and, from $399 per month with unlimited users, sits below most procurement thresholds, so adding the planning layer does not require a quarter-long evaluation, as covered in Budgyt's nonprofit budgeting software pricing and budgeting software under $10K guidance.



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Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major software review platforms (ratings as of June 2026):

G2 — 4.8 out of 5 stars across 103 reviews, with 94 percent five-star ratings and a customer-support score of 4.9, and recognition as “Easiest to Administer” in its category. ( G2 reviews )

Capterra — 4.9 out of 5 stars across 68 verified reviews, with ease of use and nonprofit fund handling cited most often. ( Capterra reviews )

TrustRadius — Top Rated recognition, with its highest-scored capabilities, financial budgeting, departmental budgeting, and management reporting, rated 9 out of 10 by reviewers. ( TrustRadius reviews )

SourceForge and Software Advice — additional verified profiles where reviewers highlight ease of use and suitability for nonprofits managing grants and restricted funding. ( SourceForge · Software Advice )

Recurring review themes, including clear visibility into department budgets, reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors, and strong reporting for leadership and boards, align directly with the operational challenges described above.



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How Budgyt Compares as the Planning Layer

Among the budgeting and FP&A platforms nonprofits use as the planning layer on top of accounting, Budgyt's 4.8 out of 5 on G2 places it among the highest-rated options in the budgeting and forecasting category .



What distinguishes Budgyt is delivering that planning capability at a price that complements, rather than competes with, the accounting investment a nonprofit has already made. From $399 per month with unlimited users and a two-week implementation, the planning layer is approvable by a finance director, where comparable enterprise FP&A platforms start around $25,000 a year and take months to deploy.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY “Finance leaders keep asking whether budgeting software replaces their accounting system, and it doesn't.” said James McCoy, Founder and CEO of Budgyt. “Accounting tells you where the money went; budgeting tells you where it's going. The accounting system stays the source of truth, and the planning happens on top of it, ideally without an enterprise price tag attached.”

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KEY FACTS

Accounting software records what has already happened; budgeting software plans the periods ahead. They answer different questions.

Accounting systems such as QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Business Central are systems of record, not planning tools.

Budgyt connects to the accounting system through an API, pulls in actuals, and serves as the forward-looking planning layer without altering accounting data.

Budgyt holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2 (103 reviews) and 4.9/5 on Capterra (68 reviews), as of June 2026.

Budgyt starts at $399 per month with unlimited users, below most nonprofit procurement thresholds.



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RELATED RESOURCES

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ABOUT BUDGYT

Budgyt is a cloud-based budgeting and financial planning software platform that helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets through collaborative, department-level budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Built on a database rather than spreadsheets, so formulas cannot break, Budgyt supports payroll and grant allocation, restricted-fund tracking, role-based permissions, budget-versus-actual reporting, scenario planning, and board-ready reporting, with particular strength serving nonprofit finance teams. Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users included. Budgyt holds strong ratings across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and SourceForge. For more information, visit budgyt.com .

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