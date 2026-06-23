Hydrogen Detection Market Size to Hit $930 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen Detection Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Hydrogen Detection Market was worth USD 292 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 930 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.89% over 2026–2035.”

Clean Hydrogen Economy Expansion and Industrial Safety Regulations Accelerate Market Growth

The swift development of the hydrogen economy is resulting in an extraordinary need for hydrogen detection equipment in conventional industrial settings and in new energy infrastructure. The broad range of flammability of hydrogen, the characteristic invisible flame, and its odorless properties necessitate constant leak detection systems to be used for operational purposes. With the installation of electrolyzers, hydrogen pipelines, storage facilities, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and hydrogen refueling stations, new types of demands are being created. At the same time, existing industries like oil refining, ammonia manufacturing, semiconductor industry, and chemical processing have their need for hydrogen monitoring equipment.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

MSA Safety Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. (Analytics)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Sierra Monitor Corporation

Industrial Scientific Corporation (MSA)

Crowcon Detection Instruments

RKI Instruments Inc.

Gas Detection Instruments Ltd.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Figaro Engineering Inc.

City Technology Ltd. (Honeywell)

Det-Tronics (Carrier Global)

Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.

H2scan Corporation

Interlink Electronics Inc.

Hanwei Electronics Group Corp.

NEO Monitors AS

Senseair AB (Asahi Kasei)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Hydrogen Detection Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 292 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 930 Million CAGR CAGR of 16.59% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Implementation (Fixed, Portable)

• By Technology (Electromechanical, Catalytic, MOS, Thermal conductivity, MEMS)

• By Detection Range (0 - 1,000 ppm, 0 – 5,000 ppm, 0 – 20,000 ppm, > 0 – 20,000 ppm)

• By End Use (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Energy & Power, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Fixed was the leading segment in 2025, aided by regulatory mandates for real-time monitoring of hydrogen generation, transportation, and use in industries. The portable segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of about 13.67% on account of the rising need for inspections, maintenance, and servicing of fuel cell vehicles.

By Technology

The Electromechanical segment captured about 35% of the market share in 2025 owing to the years of reliability of the technology used in various industrial applications. The MEMS segment has been projected to grow with the highest CAGR of about 15.29% due to miniaturization and low power consumption.

By Detection Range

The 0–1,000 ppm segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its suitability for early leak detection and industrial safety monitoring applications. The 0–5,000 ppm segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of approximately 12.95%, driven by increasing demand across hydrogen fueling stations and large-scale electrolyzer facilities.

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas was the largest revenue segment, accounting for about 32% in 2025, as a result of increased usage of hydrogen in refineries and hydrosynthesis processes. Automotive is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth of around 13.71%, owing to rising utilization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and fueling stations.

Regional Insights

Hydrogen sensing became the fastest-growing regional market in the Asia Pacific region owing to the implementation of proactive policies on hydrogen economies in Japan, South Korea, and China. Investments in hydrogen economy made through the government in fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen filling stations, and green hydrogen manufacturing plants have been a driving factor behind the creation of hydrogen sensing demands.

North America retained dominance as a regional market in 2025 owing to the presence of well-established refining industry, strict industry safety standards, and investments in clean hydrogen generation. The share of market revenue in North America accounted for around 88%, wherein the US was the largest consumer of hydrogen.

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Recent Developments

2026: MSA Safety launched its Galaxy GX2 Automated Test System for hydrogen detectors, enabling fully automated calibration verification, bump testing, and compliance documentation while reducing maintenance labor costs for hydrogen infrastructure operators.

MSA Safety launched its Galaxy GX2 Automated Test System for hydrogen detectors, enabling fully automated calibration verification, bump testing, and compliance documentation while reducing maintenance labor costs for hydrogen infrastructure operators. 2025: Honeywell Process Solutions introduced the XNXO Ultima hydrogen detector featuring dual-sensor validation technology that combines electrochemical and catalytic bead sensing, significantly reducing false alarms in hydrogen production facilities and electrolyzer installations.

Exclusive Sections of the Hydrogen Detection Market Report (The USPs):

HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE SAFETY DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate hydrogen detection requirements across electrolyzers, hydrogen fueling stations, storage terminals, fuel-cell power systems, and pipeline networks.

– helps you evaluate hydrogen detection requirements across electrolyzers, hydrogen fueling stations, storage terminals, fuel-cell power systems, and pipeline networks. SENSOR TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE COMPARISON – helps you understand detection sensitivity, response time, false alarm rates, calibration requirements, and operational reliability across electromechanical, MEMS, optical, and palladium-based sensor technologies.

– helps you understand detection sensitivity, response time, false alarm rates, calibration requirements, and operational reliability across electromechanical, MEMS, optical, and palladium-based sensor technologies. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & SAFETY STANDARDS TRACKER – helps you assess the impact of NFPA 2, ATEX, IEC 60079, OSHA Process Safety Management, and hydrogen-specific safety regulations on detector deployment and procurement decisions.

– helps you assess the impact of NFPA 2, ATEX, IEC 60079, OSHA Process Safety Management, and hydrogen-specific safety regulations on detector deployment and procurement decisions. HYDROGEN ECONOMY INVESTMENT IMPACT ASSESSMENT – helps you identify market opportunities arising from clean hydrogen hubs, green hydrogen projects, hydrogen mobility initiatives, and industrial decarbonization programs globally.

– helps you identify market opportunities arising from clean hydrogen hubs, green hydrogen projects, hydrogen mobility initiatives, and industrial decarbonization programs globally. WIRELESS MONITORING & IoT INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate emerging trends in connected hydrogen safety systems, SCADA integration, remote monitoring platforms, predictive maintenance, and centralized alarm management.

– helps you evaluate emerging trends in connected hydrogen safety systems, SCADA integration, remote monitoring platforms, predictive maintenance, and centralized alarm management. FUEL CELL VEHICLE & HYDROGEN MOBILITY ADOPTION TRACKER – helps you gauge the growth of hydrogen-powered transportation, fueling station deployments, vehicle-integrated detection systems, and associated safety monitoring requirements across global mobility markets.

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