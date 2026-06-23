Mosta Launches MainUSD, Its Own USD Stablecoin for Instant Cross-Border Settlement

New York, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosta, the AI-native business banking platform for global companies and AI agents, today announced the launch of MainUSD, its own U.S. dollar stablecoin issued by Brale, a U.S.-regulated stablecoin issuance provider.

MainUSD launches as stablecoins move from crypto trading infrastructure into mainstream financial operations. Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, Circle, PayPal, and major banks are all building stablecoin settlement, merchant payment, and cross-border money movement capabilities. Mosta is applying the same shift directly to business banking: giving companies a dedicated USD stablecoin they can use inside accounts, cards, invoices, payouts, and crypto payment processing without managing fragmented assets or separate providers.

"Global businesses should not have to choose between the speed of stablecoins and the usability of traditional financial rails," said Denis Spasio, Co-founder at Mosta. "With MainUSD, Mosta customers can move between fiat and stablecoins whenever they need to, settle cross-border transactions instantly, and manage crypto payment flows through one financial operating layer."

Stablecoin Settlement for Global Businesses

Cross-border payments remain slow, expensive, and operationally fragmented. Companies operating internationally often need to manage bank accounts, fiat payment rails, crypto wallets, stablecoins, compliance workflows, and reconciliation across disconnected systems.

Mosta built MainUSD to simplify that workflow. Customers can convert incoming funds or supported crypto assets into MainUSD, hold balances in a stable settlement asset, and move funds globally through fiat or stablecoin rails.

MainUSD is especially useful for crypto payment processing. Businesses accepting multiple digital assets can convert those assets into MainUSD and move them together through one settlement layer, instead of managing fragmented balances across assets, wallets, and counterparties.

Down to 0% Swaps and Lower-Cost On- and Off-Ramps

With MainUSD, Mosta customers can access direct swaps down to 0% and, depending on their pricing plan, up to 0% fees for stablecoin on-ramp and off-ramp flows. The launch gives customers a new way to settle cross-border transactions instantly, reduce fees versus traditional international payment rails, convert supported crypto assets into one USD stablecoin balance, enter or exit stablecoins at any time, fund accounts, cards, invoices, and payouts from the same balance, and move money out through fiat or stablecoin rails. Mosta already supports USDT and USDC, with EURC support expected to be added soon.

Built Into Mosta's Financial Operating Layer

MainUSD is integrated into Mosta's broader AI-native business banking platform. Customers can use Mosta to open accounts, issue cards, accept payments, reconcile invoices, and send payouts globally while using MainUSD as the underlying settlement layer.

The platform supports:

Named segregated accounts at Tier-1 partner banks

Corporate and AI agent cards accepted in 150+ countries

Cross-border payments via SWIFT, SEPA, wire, ACH, and 10+ local rails

Branded invoicing with auto-reconciliation

Crypto payment processing with stablecoin on- and off-ramps

Mass payouts in fiat or stablecoin

AI finance workflows through Mosta AI and MCP-connected agents

MainUSD is designed to comply with the GENIUS Act payment stablecoin framework as the law's implementation rules take effect, and is already available to eligible US businesses. MainUSD is issued by Brale, a stablecoin issuance and orchestration provider that supports regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin programs for businesses and institutions. By working with Brale, Mosta can offer customers a dedicated USD stablecoin while maintaining the compliance, reserve management, and operational foundation required for business-grade stablecoin settlement.

"We built Brale to make it easy for companies like Mosta to launch their own stablecoins without having to build reserve management, compliance, and issuance infrastructure from scratch. The demand for business-grade stablecoin settlement is accelerating, and MainUSD is a strong example of what that looks like in practice," said Chase Merlin, Head of Product at Brale.

About Mosta

Mosta is an AI-native banking platform for global companies. It offers named segregated accounts at Tier-1 partner banks, corporate and AI agent cards accepted in 150+ countries, cross-border payments via SWIFT, SEPA, wire, ACH, and 10+ local rails, branded invoicing with auto-reconciliation, crypto processing with stablecoin on/off-ramps, and mass payouts in fiat or stablecoin. The platform is built for both human finance teams and AI agents: businesses can automate finance tasks through Mosta AI, connect their own AI tools via MCP, or issue controlled Agent Cards to autonomous systems. For more information, please visit https://mosta.io/.