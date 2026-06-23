Williams Treaties First Nations Announce Historic $700 Million Investment in Darlington New Nuclear Project

WILLIAMS TREATIES TERRITORY (COURTICE, Ontario), June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Williams Treaties First Nations announced a historic $700 million investment in Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP), marking the largest collective First Nations investment in nuclear generation in Canada. The investment will support the development of Canada's first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor (SMR), the first such project in the G7.

The investment brings together the Michi Saagiig and Chippewa Anishinaabeg Nations of the Williams Treaties, including Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, Beausoleil First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, and Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

The investment is supported by a loan guarantee provided by the Canadian Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV). The Province of Ontario is a 50 per cent participating guarantor of the loan guarantee through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program administered by Building Ontario Fund (BOF).

Structured to support long-term participation in the project, the transaction establishes the Nations as participants in one of Canada’s most significant energy infrastructure projects and creates a platform for future Indigenous participation in major infrastructure development across the Williams Treaties Territories.

The announcement was made during an event hosted at the DNNP site by the Williams Treaties First Nations: Chief Taynar Simpson (Alderville First Nation), Councillor Jake King (Beausoleil First Nation), Chief Laurie Hockaday (Curve Lake First Nation), Chief Donna BigCanoe (Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation), Chief Laurie Carr (Hiawatha First Nation), Chief Ted Williams (Chippewas of Rama First Nation), and Chief Kelly LaRocca (Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation).

Joining the Chiefs were the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue of Canada; the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario Minister of Finance; the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines; Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby; Rudy Cuzzetto, MPP for Mississauga–Lakeshore and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy and Mines. Also in attendance were Elizabeth Wademan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CDEV; Kristan Straub, President and CEO, CILGC; Michael Fedchyshyn, CEO, BOF; and Nicolle Butcher, President and CEO, OPG.

At a time when Ontario and Canada face rapidly growing electricity demand and require reliable, low-emissions baseload power, the Nations are committing significant, long-term capital to help advance the DNNP, strengthen its financial foundation, and support the development of energy infrastructure that will serve Ontario for generations to come. The investment supports the development of new nuclear generation at a critical moment for the province’s energy system, helping strengthen long-term reliability, support economic growth, and meet increasing electricity demand across the province.

Beyond its significance for Ontario and Canada’s energy future, the investment reflects a broader evolution in how First Nations participate in major projects occurring within their territories – not only as Rights Holders, but as investors, partners, and contributors to the financing and development of critical infrastructure. It represents a future in which Indigenous communities are increasingly able to participate in the economic opportunities created by projects on their lands while building long-term prosperity for future generations.

The Chiefs of the Williams Treaties First Nations stated:

“Today, our Nations are taking an historic step forward. Through this investment, we are not only creating opportunities for our own communities – we are helping advance a project that will play an important role in meeting Ontario and Canada’s growing energy needs. This investment demonstrates what is possible when First Nations are able to participate meaningfully in projects taking place within their territories, not only as rights holders, but as investors, partners, and participants in the long-term success of the project.”

“For generations, major infrastructure projects were built across our territories with little or no involvement from our Nations. Today, we are helping shape that future. This investment reflects a future where projects in our territories are developed with us leading and at the table – not carried out around us on our shared Lands and Waters. This is ownership, capital, and long-term responsibility at scale. It is an economic decision made on our own terms that reflects the role First Nations are increasingly playing in projects that are critical to Ontario and Canada’s future.”

The investment is expected to create long-term economic opportunities for the participating Nations while supporting future generations through sustained participation in major infrastructure development.

This milestone follows several years of work by the Nations, alongside OPG, governments, advisors, and financing partners, to establish the regulatory, commercial, and financial conditions necessary to enable First Nations participation at this scale.

Throughout the transaction, the Nations were supported by independent financial and legal advisors. Investment bank MPA Morrison Park Advisors (“MPA”) acted as the Nations' exclusive financial advisor and served as sole agent and bookrunner on the placement of the financing. National Law firm Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (“BLG”) served as legal counsel to the WTFN Investment Holdings LP, acting as the collective entity for the Nations throughout the transaction negotiation, investment and overall structuring.

Financing is being provided through a syndicate of Canadian financial institutions, with Manulife, SLC Management, and iA Financial Group among the participating institutions supporting the transaction.

Beyond the DNNP, this investment establishes a foundation for future participation in major infrastructure opportunities. By working together through a shared investment framework, the seven Williams Treaties First Nations have created a platform capable of supporting future economic participation in projects that may shape the future of energy, infrastructure, and economic development across their territories for generations to come.

The Chiefs further stated:

“Our investment in this project does not change our Treaty and Aboriginal Rights, our Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Crown, or our expectations for meaningful consultation and accommodation. We remain committed to advocating for the interests of our communities and to ensuring that environmental protection, stewardship, and accountability remain central to this work.”

“As Anishinaabeg Peoples, our decisions are guided by our responsibilities to the Lands and Waters and by the principle of the Seven Generations. The choices we make today must create opportunities for our people while honouring our obligations to those who will come after us.”

As the project advances, the Nations will continue to advocate for meaningful consultation, environmental stewardship, responsible project development, the safe and responsible management of nuclear materials and waste, and the highest standards of safety and accountability.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS TREATIES FIRST NATIONS

The Williams Treaties First Nations are comprised of seven Michi Saagiig and Chippewa Anishinaabeg Nations who are signatories to the Williams Treaties and whose traditional territories span much of south-central Ontario, including the lands and waters surrounding Lake Ontario, Lake Simcoe, Georgian Bay, and the Kawartha Lakes region.

The Nations include Alderville First Nation, Beausoleil First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, Hiawatha First Nation, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, and Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.

Media Contact:

Darya Eshaghi, Senior Associate, Communications, Sussex Strategy Group

deshaghi@sussex-strategy.com