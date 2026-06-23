Herb W. Morgan Launches Revamped California Radical Transparency Website Featuring New White Papers and "Talk to Herb" AI Chatbot

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California State Controller candidate Herb W. Morgan today announced the relaunch of California Radical Transparency (CRT 2.0), a public platform designed to make state spending data more accessible, searchable, and understandable for Californians.



The updated website combines searchable spending data, independent program analyses, campaign finance transparency, and a new AI-powered chatbot called "Talk to Herb," which allows users to ask questions about government spending in plain language. The chatbot is currently available in English and Spanish.



The launch includes two new analyses examining major public expenditures: California's High-Speed Rail project and Los Angeles homelessness spending. Additional reports will be added regularly as part of Morgan's commitment to transparency, accountability, and informed public discussion regarding state finances.



The platform also highlights the campaign's commitment to radical transparency through a blockchain-based public ledger that allows supporters and taxpayers to independently review campaign donations and expenditures.



"The citizens of California are the true CEOs of our state," said Morgan. "They deserve clear access to information about how their tax dollars are being spent. This platform helps make government financial data more accessible and understandable for every Californian."



For more information, visit www.CaliforniaRadicalTransparency.com and www.HerbMorgan.com.



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