Alectra Inc. named one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2026

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. has once again been recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens, ranking #28 overall and #4 among Canadian transmission and distribution companies in 2026.

The annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens list evaluates the sustainability performance of Canada's largest companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. For 2026, Corporate Knights introduced a refined methodology focused on three equally weighted measures: sustainable investments, sustainable revenues, and sustainable revenue momentum, which tracks growth in sustainable revenues over time.

"Alectra is proud to be recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. "This ranking reflects our commitment to making meaningful investments in grid modernization, electrification and innovation while creating lasting value for the customers and communities we serve. As electricity demand continues to grow, we remain focused on building a more sustainable, resilient and prosperous future for Ontario."



The recognition supports Alectra’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance outlined in its 2025 ESG Report, Discover the Possibilities, which highlights the company’s progress in sustainability, community investment and innovation.

Key achievements from the report include:

Approximately $336 million invested in grid renewal, replacement and capacity-building projects across Alectra’s service territory in 2025.

$22 million invested in grid resiliency and modernization initiatives to reduce storm impacts and improve restoration performance.

Approximately $1.12 million invested through the AlectraCARES Community Support Program supporting more than 160 community initiatives.

More than 13,000 people engaged through environmental programs, with over 20,000 trees and shrubs planted and 1.8 million pounds of waste diverted from landfill.

For more information about Alectra’s commitment to sustainability, read the company’s 2025 ESG Report, Discover the Possibilities: alectra.com/esgreport

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

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Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

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