The Chicago School to Host 2026 Chicago Campus Commencement Ceremonies at the Rosemont Theatre

Chicago, IL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School will host its 2026 Chicago Campus commencement ceremonies on June 26, 2026, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois. The ceremonies will celebrate 467 graduates prepared for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. The College of Undergraduate Studies and the College of Graduate and Professional Studies commencement ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. CT, followed by the College of Professional Psychology commencement ceremony at 4 p.m. CT.

The ceremonies recognize graduates who are entering the workforce at a critical time. Demand for mental health services continues to grow nationwide, while many communities across Illinois and the United States face shortages of psychologists, counselors, and other behavioral health professionals. Graduates of The Chicago School are prepared to help expand access to care, support underserved populations, and strengthen the behavioral health workforce in their communities and beyond.

Of this year’s graduates, 270 students (58%) identify as first-generation college students. Representing more than 25 academic programs, graduates reflect the breadth of The Chicago School’s educational offerings and its commitment to preparing professionals who create positive change across diverse communities and industries. Among the largest programs represented are the M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and the M.A. in Counseling Psychology programs.

"This class is graduating at a time that demands more from the next generation of practitioners than ever before, and it goes without saying that they are ready for it,” said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School. “They walk into communities still searching for greater access to care, carrying with them not only the clinical training to meet that need, but the lived perspective to understand it. Many are the first in their families to earn a college degree, a distinction that speaks to both their resilience and the weight of responsibility they now carry forward. They represent what The Chicago School has always stood for, which is educating professionals who don't just enter a field, but strengthen it from within."

The ceremonies will feature student speakers Kim Sandy Eichler, a Ph.D. in Business Psychology graduate, and Meghan Beckmann, a graduate of the M.A. in Forensic Psychology program. Eichler’s work focuses on the intersection of behavioral finance, artificial intelligence, and consumer psychology, while Beckmann has been actively involved in fostering community and engagement through The Chicago School’s Forensic Ambassador Club.

The ceremonies will bring together faculty, staff, families, and peers to honor the achievements of the Class of 2026 and mark their transition from academic study to professional practice.

About The Chicago School

The Chicago School is a leading nonprofit university dedicated to training professionals for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. By combining education, innovation, community, and impact, The Chicago School Approach provides students a practical and solutions-oriented education in an array of academic programs across psychology, medicine, business, counseling, and behavioral sciences. With more than 6,000 students and locations in Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, and Washington, D.C., the university’s extensive network of community partnerships provides applicable training and networking opportunities.

The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. The Chicago School is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

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