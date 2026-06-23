Probook Raises $40M from Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia to Scale the AI Operating System for Home Services

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probook, the AI Operating System for home service businesses, today announced $40 million in funding. The investment comprises a $34 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and a $6 million Seed round led by Sequoia Capital. Sequoia also participated in the Series A.

Home service operators spent the last three years buying AI. A voice agent. A chat widget. A follow-up tool. Each one owned a slice of the customer, and none of them talked to each other. Every vendor built for the top of the funnel, where leads come in — and ignored dispatch, the brain of every home service business, where customer experience is made or broken. Operators ended up with a stack of point solutions and a piecemeal customer experience.





Probook founders Ben Cervantez, George Eliadis and Lewis Zhang.

Probook built dispatch first. Intake, data cleaning, customer messaging, and outbound came next, only possible because everything shares one context layer. Every customer stays on one text thread, with one number, from the first touch through the front door. Every inbound lead is answered with perfect information. Every booking is cleaned before assignment. Humans manage exceptions. Techs sell more. Shops run more jobs. Operators add points to their EBITDA and, for the first time, run a connected customer experience.

“I started Probook to solve a problem in my own business,” said George Eliadis, CEO and co-founder of Probook. "I grew up pressure washing in upstate New York with my dad. Six summers in the truck. I spent two to three hours of my day driving between jobs. I'd be up on a ladder washing a house and miss calls because I couldn't hear my phone ringing.”

Eliadis later spent a summer inside TR Miller, a $40M HVAC, plumbing, and electrical shop in Illinois that became Probook's first customer. There, he saw the same problems at scale.

"Most AI vendors flocked to this space because it looked attractive on a spreadsheet," he continued. "We came to it because we grew up in it. Dispatch is the hardest problem in home services. If you don't start there, you can't understand the business."

Probook deploys with customers in person, configures the platform alongside their front-line teams, and stays on the hook for the outcomes it sells.

Probook serves customers across hundreds of locations nationwide, from independently owned shops to private equity-backed platforms. Notable customers include TurnPoint Services, Master Trades Group, Del-Air, Peterman Brothers, and Sila Services.

"With Probook, we've centralized dispatch across 11 markets and 200 technicians without adding overhead. That scalability is critical to how we grow," said Chad Peterman, CEO of Peterman Brothers.

Summers Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, with 14 locations and 260 technicians on the platform, booked 2,542 jobs in its first month on Probook with zero human intervention.

Del-Air, an 8-location operation in Florida, runs Probook across the stack. "We chose Probook

over other AI vendors because they know dispatch. They're also part of our front-line CSR," noted Rick Rogers, CEO.

“Dispatch is the nerve center of every home service business, and Probook built their entire platform around it.” said David Haber, General Partner at Andreesen Horowitz. “It's a years-old structural moat. America's largest home service brands run on Probook today. We're proud to have led their Series A.”

Konstantine Buhler, Partner at Sequoia Capital, added: "Most founders building for the trades have never worked in them. George has. Pair that with the team's outlier technical depth, and you see why we backed Probook at Seed and why we're doubling down now."

Probook will use the capital to scale its go-to-market team against surging demand, and grow engineering and customer success to deliver on it.

Media images can be found here.

About Probook

Probook is the AI Operating System for home services. Built around dispatch, Probook unifies intake, data scrubbing, customer messaging, and outbound. Operators add points to their EBITDA and run their customer experience as one connected system. Built by people from the trades and backed by a16z and Sequoia, hundreds of the largest home service brands in America run their customer experience on Probook. Learn more at probook.ai.