Berry Street and Tia Partner to Deliver Clinical Nutrition Therapy at Every Stage of a Woman's Life

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , the leading metabolic health company transforming nutrition therapy, and Tia , the leading provider of whole-person women’s healthcare, today announced a new partnership to connect Tia members with clinical nutrition therapy tailored to women's evolving health needs, particularly during midlife when hormonal and metabolic changes can affect everything from energy and sleep to weight, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing. The partnership reflects growing recognition of nutrition's role in supporting women through perimenopause and menopause, while also addressing health concerns throughout the lifespan.

Through the partnership, Tia members can access Berry Street's network of 1,800+ Registered Dietitians, nearly 63% of whom specialize in women's health, for evidence-based nutrition therapy covering hormonal health, fertility, prenatal and postnatal nutrition, lactation support, PCOS, thyroid conditions, eating disorders, and weight management. Each of these conditions responds meaningfully to specialized dietary intervention, and each one is something Tia members may encounter at different points in their lives. Sessions are conducted virtually, and in most cases, care is covered by insurance, so members pay little or nothing out of pocket.

“Women's health is one of the most underserved areas in clinical nutrition,” said Marjorie Nolan, MS, RDN, LDN, CEDS-C, Founding Clinical Director at Berry Street. “Hormonal health, fertility, pregnancy and lactation, and PCOS all have direct dietary components — and when women get consistent, evidence-based support from dietitians trained in these conditions, outcomes improve in ways that aren't possible with general advice. That's what this partnership is built to deliver.”

Berry Street's platform pairs each member with a dietitian who builds a personalized care plan and then supports them between visits through AI-powered guidance, meal tracking, and integration of health data from wearables and lab results. For Tia members, this creates a continuous nutrition support layer that works alongside and is informed by their primary care, gynecology, and mental health providers, addressing a long-standing gap in coordinated women’s healthcare.

"Many women come to Tia looking for answers to symptoms that don't fit neatly into a single specialty, especially during midlife when hormonal changes can affect everything from energy and sleep to weight, mood, and metabolic health," said Felicity Yost, Co-Founder and CEO of Tia. "Nutrition is often an important part of the picture, but it's rarely integrated into care in a meaningful way. Through this partnership with Berry Street, we're making it easier for women to access specialized nutrition support that's connected to the rest of their healthcare journey."

Tia members can access Berry Street directly through https://visit.berrystreet.com/welcome/tia .

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street's platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 30+ other conditions, Berry Street's clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.co to learn more.

About Tia

Tia Health is the only whole-body health partner for women at all stages of life. Tia offers in-clinic and virtual healthcare spanning primary care, gynecology, skin care, mental health, fertility, perimenopause and menopause support, and longevity care, with added services like acupuncture, nutrition, and more.

Tia’s model focuses on optimizing women’s immediate and long-term health—treating all ages and stages of life by addressing root causes, current symptoms, and working with women to develop actionable care plans that help them reach their health goals. For more information, visit www.asktia.com .

Media Contact:

Dori Young

berrystreet@crosscutstrategies.com