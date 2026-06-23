Ruby Tuesday Introduces Biggest Menu Drop in Years with 14 New Menu Items

Maryville, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruby Tuesday, a leading casual American bar and grill chain, has unveiled its biggest menu drop in years, introducing 14 new limited-time menu items for the summer that bring guests more variety and value across every course. New offerings range from fresh, ingredient-packed bowls to crave-worthy entrées with over a pound of food. Guests can also enjoy new shareable starters, handcrafted cocktails and indulgent desserts, creating more ways to mix, match and discover new favorites throughout the summer.

"This is one of the most significant new menu updates we've introduced in years," says Kevin FitzPatrick, chief marketing officer at Ruby Tuesday. "As our guests' tastes continue to evolve, we're bringing some of today's biggest food trends to Ruby Tuesday, from ahi tuna and Mike's Hot Honey to Dubai chocolate and fresh, protein-packed bowls. This menu delivers those trends in a way that's approachable, flavorful, and uniquely our own while complementing the entrées and Endless Garden Bar our guests already love."

Highlights from the new summer menu include:

Light but Loaded Bowls , including the Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Bowl, Garlic Steak Bowl, and Hot Honey Chicken Bowl.

, including the Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Bowl, Garlic Steak Bowl, and Hot Honey Chicken Bowl. Entrées for Serious Appetites that bring Big Value , including the Big Chicken and Ribs Feast, Big Shrimpin' Platter, Big Steakhouse Kabobs, and Big Country Fried Chicken.

, including the Big Chicken and Ribs Feast, Big Shrimpin' Platter, Big Steakhouse Kabobs, and Big Country Fried Chicken. Signature Burgers and Sandwiches , including the Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jalapeno Smashed Burger, and Big Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

, including the Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jalapeno Smashed Burger, and Big Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich. Shareable Starters , including Buffalo Chicken Dip, Ahi Tuna Nachos, and Ruby's Ultimate Potato Sampler.

, including Buffalo Chicken Dip, Ahi Tuna Nachos, and Ruby's Ultimate Potato Sampler. Endless Garden Bar , now available with protein add-ons including steak, shrimp, chicken, and salmon.

, now available with protein add-ons including steak, shrimp, chicken, and salmon. Crafted Summer Sips , including the Blue Crush made with Malibu Coconut Rum and the Strawberry Sunset made with Ruffino Pinot Grigio.

, including the Blue Crush made with Malibu Coconut Rum and the Strawberry Sunset made with Ruffino Pinot Grigio. Specialty Desserts, including the Dubai Chocolate Brownie Sundae and Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet.

"As guests continue looking for more choices when dining out, we wanted to create a menu that offers something for every occasion, from lighter lunches to indulgent dinners and shareable experiences with friends and family," says FitzPatrick. "This lineup gives guests more opportunities to discover something new while delivering the variety and value they expect from Ruby Tuesday."

The limited-time summer menu is now available at participating Ruby Tuesday locations nationwide. For menu details and participating locations, visit Ruby Tuesday's Summer 2026 menu page.

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About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday is a leading casual American bar and grill chain known for its broad menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on fresh ingredients, quality, and value, Ruby Tuesday offers a wide variety of guest favorites from handcrafted burgers and slow-cooked ribs to seafood, pasta, and its signature Garden Bar. With locations across the U.S., Ruby Tuesday continues to deliver classic American comfort food with gracious hospitality at the center of every experience. For more information, visit rubytuesday.com. Follow Ruby Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

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