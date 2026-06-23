Empower Your Child's Faith Journey with a Year of Joyful Lessons

Charleston, SC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddies Daily Devotional is a two-volume, year-long guide designed to help children discover who they are in Christ, one joyful day at a time. This engaging devotional is filled with 365 short, easy-to-understand lessons, making it perfect for young readers. Each devotion features a memory verse, relatable explanations, illustrations, and heartfelt prayers, ensuring that children can connect with God in a meaningful way. From topics like “God, the Father” to “I Stir Up the Gift of God in Me,” every page encourages kids to invite God into every aspect of their lives.



Kiddies Daily Devotional promotes essential values such as faith, love, confidence, diligence, and obedience, helping children build a strong spiritual foundation. Whether read as a family or enjoyed independently, this devotional inspires a generation to live out their faith and strive to be their best selves. Each lesson is crafted to resonate with children, making it easy for them to understand and apply biblical principles in their daily lives.



Key themes include:

- Discovering identity in Christ

- Daily invitations for God’s presence

- Building confidence through faith

- Encouraging diligence and obedience

- Heartfelt prayers for personal growth



Abimbola Olumuyiwa structures the narrative with vibrant illustrations and relatable content, captivating young minds and guiding them on a path of spiritual development. This devotional is more than just a collection of lessons; it acts as a companion for children as they deepen their relationship with God, nurturing a lasting love for His Word.



What adventures await as children embark on this enriching journey?



Kiddies Daily Devotional for both volumes is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Abimbola Olumuyiwa is a wife, mom, and passionate voice for raising children who know and love God. She is the author of Built For More and her second book, Kiddies Daily Devotional, continues her mission to help others discover their identity in Christ. Abimbola’s work blends warmth, biblical wisdom, and relatable storytelling to plant seeds of faith in young hearts. Residing in Texas with her family, she inspires people to grow in faith through her books and ministry.

Media Contact: bimbolaoloko@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Abimbola Olumuyiwa

Volume 1 ISBN-13: 9798318821677, 9798318821684, 9798318825729

Volume 2 ISBN-13: 9798318839856, 9798318839863