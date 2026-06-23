Covenant House Announces New Leadership for 2026 Stage & Screen Sleep Out

New York, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ------------- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -------------

New York, NY — June 23, 2026 — Today Covenant House announced the newly appointed committee for the 2026 Stage & Screen Sleep Out, a signature overnight event uniting the entertainment community in solidarity with young people facing homelessness. Covenant House also proudly recognizes the extraordinary leadership of past committee members who helped build this edition of the Sleep Out into an annual expression of Covenant House’s mission: offering young people safety, unconditional love, and a pathway toward independence.

Since its founding in 2013 by 53 members of the Broadway community, the Stage & Screen Sleep Out has grown into a powerful movement. Over the past 14 years, more than 1,200 artists and industry professionals have given up their beds for a night and raised over $3 million to provide safe housing, healing, and life-changing opportunities for youth experiencing homelessness.

The 2026 committee builds on this legacy, bringing together a dynamic mix of returning leaders and new voices from across the stage and screen community committed to advancing the mission. This year’s newly announced committee members include Karlee Fomalont (casting director at Bergman / Fomalont Casting), Miles G. Jackson (Problemista, A Different Man), Ilda Mason (Buena Vista Social Club, West Side Story), Noah Pacht (The Outsiders, John Proctor is the Villain), Jasmine Amy Rogers (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Wild Party, BOOP! The Musical), Jonalyn Saxer (Death Becomes Her, Back to the Future: The Musical, Mean Girls), and Miriam Silverman (Your Friends & Neighbors, Landman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window)

“We are so grateful for the energy and commitment of our new Stage & Screen Sleep Out committee and appreciate their dedication to carrying this work forward,” said Bill Bedrossian, President and CEO, Covenant House International. “Their leadership comes at a critical moment, as too many young people, particularly those made most vulnerable by family instability, poverty, violence, discrimination, and exploitation, continue to face the greatest risk of homelessness.”

Covenant House proudly honors the extraordinary artists and advocates whose vision and leadership built the Stage & Screen Sleep Out into a lasting movement. From its earliest days, leaders including Stephanie J. Block‑Arcelus, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeff Calhoun, Alison Cimmet, Ariana DeBose, Claybourne Elder, Angela Grovey, Capathia Jenkins, Audra McDonald, Sam Pinkleton, Kevin Ryan, Rachel Sussman, Matilda Szydagis, and Adrienne Warren helped ignite a collective commitment within the entertainment community: that no young person should ever be without a home – period.

Together, they sparked a tradition that has grown year after year, inspiring hundreds across stage and screen to take action. Their work built not only an event, but a lasting platform for awareness, solidarity, and impact.

The urgency of this work remains clear. In the past year alone, Covenant House provided 896,000 nights of safe housing to youth, young families, and survivors of human trafficking. Yet an estimated 4.2 million youth across the United States will experience some form of homelessness this year.

The 2026 Stage & Screen Sleep Out on Sunday, August 23 will once again bring together actors, musicians, directors, and behind-the-scenes professionals for a night of solidarity, awareness, and fundraising—ensuring that every young person has a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to thrive.

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About Covenant House

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in North and Central America providing immediate and long-term support for youth facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking. Operating 24/7 in 34 cities across the U.S., Canada, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, Covenant House offers free, comprehensive services rooted in unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. Covenant House’s North Star is to end youth homelessness.

About Sleep Out

Sleep Out is a global movement to end youth homelessness. Sleep Out is more than a night without a bed. Sleep Out raises critical funds to help Covenant House provide 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and support to youth overcoming homelessness. The Sleep Out experience includes opportunities to learn from experts, hear inspiring stories, and advocate for a future where everyone has a safe place to sleep.

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