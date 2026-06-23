Roundtable Management to Host Investor Webinar on Friday, June 26, at 11:00 AM ET





Webinar Highlights Strategic Advantages of Recent Launch of Real-Time, AI/DeFi Payment Platform in Conjunction with Coinbase

SEATTLE, WA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTB Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTB) (“Roundtable”) announced today it will host a virtual investor event on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET. The investor webinar (the “Webinar”) will be hosted by Roundtable Founder & CEO James Heckman and Co-Founder and CFO Aly Madhavji.

The Webinar follows Roundtable's recent announcement of the launch of its real-time, onchain payment infrastructure for professional media, as the company continues to execute on its mission to transform the $200B global media industry from Web1 to Web4.

Registration can be found here:

Roundtable Live Webinar.

Attendees can submit questions before or during the Webinar that will be addressed during a Q&A session. Questions can be submitted via the Company’s website at https://rtb.io/ (select the “Community” tab).

The Webinar will provide investors with a review of the strategic advantages of the onchain payment infrastructure launch, including the benefits of aligning with Coinbase, the most trusted crypto platform serving consumers with its suite of financial apps and institutions, including Coinbase Prime. Coinbase Prime crypto wallet support and USDC payment rails that enable Roundtable and its publisher partners to settle ad revenue in real time.

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is the AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Platform built for the professional media industry, including distribution, publishing, monetization, data, and syndication operations. The platform was developed over years by a founding team that includes Eyal Hertzog, inventor of DeFi technology, including automated market making and liquidity pools, and creator of the first video social network. Co-founder James Heckman, a media technology veteran, created the first social network and blogging platform, the first premium programmatic ad marketplace, and led digital strategy for News Corp and Yahoo. Nearly 200 publishers are live on the platform. For more information, visit rtb.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and effects of the merger transaction and the integration of the business of RTB into the combined post-merger company and the effects of the overall merger transaction and future operations of the post-merger company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, such as the post-merger company being able to maintain its listing on Nasdaq for the common stock, having sufficient capital for its operations and planned business expansion, and developing its business and capturing users for its services. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

973-873-7686, rland@allianceadvisors.com

Public Relations Contact:

Mehab Qureshi, RTB Digital, Inc.

+91 90289 77198, press@roundtable.io