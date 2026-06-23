reVolver Podcasts and Triptic Announce Strategic Alliance to Amplify Latin Voices and Strengthen Colombian and Hispanic Audiences

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio content platform for Hispanic audiences in the United States, and Triptic, a strategy, communications, and content development company based in Latin America, today announce a strategic alliance aimed at expanding the distribution of Latin American podcasts and strengthening their reach among Colombian and Hispanic audiences worldwide.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to bring our listeners the distribution and content that Triptic delivers. This Latin company has deep editorial knowledge, led by two market veterans with extensive experience: Ricardo Alarcón and Juan Maldonado — two icons of the content industry. Triptic offers a diverse range of podcasts that we believe will resonate with long-time fans and a new generation of listeners alike, covering topics such as lifestyle, soccer, and much more."

The collaboration will allow a selection of Triptic productions to be integrated into the reVolver Podcasts distribution ecosystem, expanding their exposure in key markets and connecting with millions of listeners seeking authentic, relevant, and culturally resonant content. Distribution will reach more than 140 international audio platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, and many more.

The first phase of this alliance features a diverse lineup of programs spanning wellness, culture, human relationships, and sports — reflecting the thematic and narrative richness of Latin American creators. Featured titles include:

No Es Tan Difícil (It's Not That Hard), hosted by María Villegas, a Colombian professional known for weaving together gastronomy, emotional well-being, and mental health. The podcast offers honest conversations about personal reinvention, emotional balance, and life-changing decisions, providing a mindful and relatable perspective on the challenges of starting over. Launch date: April 26, 2026.



Three new sports shows round out the lineup with fresh approaches:

"Así es La Vuelta" (That's How the Turn Goes), with Johanna Yepes and Adriana Betancur, features fresh, fun, authentic, and unfiltered conversations about soccer, moving away from traditional analysis to connect with new audiences. Launch date: March 26, 2026.

"Sinsabor Amargo" (Bitter Aftertaste), a show that explores major soccer events through humor, satire, and impersonation, uncovering the lesser-known stories behind the spectacle of the sport. Launch date: March 18, 2026.

"Otro Fútbol" (Another Kind of Football), hosted by Andrés Charria and Martín Jaramillo, uses the sport as a springboard to discuss literature, music, politics, religion, and culture — guided by a clear premise: "We don't do journalism; we tell stories." Launch date: March 12, 2026.



The alliance also includes "Escuchar y Ser Escuchado" (Listen and Be Heard), a self-help and relationships podcast that examines emotional bonds and behavior in the digital age. Hosted by renowned Argentine psychological consultant Fabio Fusaro and Colombian communicator Javi Wilches, the program offers a critical, human, and contemporary conversation about love, social media, and building healthy relationships in the modern world. Launch date: May 14, 2026.

"This alliance represents an opportunity for stories and conversations created in Latin America to reach new audiences within the global Hispanic market. The combination of reVolver Podcasts' distribution capabilities and Triptic's editorial vision will drive content with its own identity and high cultural value," said representatives from both companies.

Through this initiative, reVolver Podcasts and Triptic reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the Spanish-language audio ecosystem, promoting the diversity of Latin American voices, and creating new growth opportunities for creators, advertisers, and audiences across the continent.

As audiences continue to embrace on-demand audio, reVolver Podcasts has established itself as one of the leading destinations for multicultural podcast content, offering a broad mix of entertainment, news, sports, business, lifestyle, health, and culture programming. The company recently expanded its distribution through a partnership with Claro USA, bringing its podcast catalog to Claro Música Pulso, the newly enhanced entertainment platform that serves more than 500,000 subscribers with music, podcasts, radio, video, and other multimedia experiences. reVolver content is available free to listeners across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, the iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App via the Samsung Galaxy Store, Roku streaming devices, and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. Through a strategic partnership with Claro USA, reVolver Podcasts also delivers premium podcast content to Claro Música Pulso, expanding its reach to more than 500,000 subscribers across a growing global entertainment ecosystem. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Triptic

Triptic is a company specializing in the creation, production, and development of audio, audiovisual, and narrative content, focused on crafting compelling stories that connect with contemporary audiences across multiple platforms. At Triptic, they create immersive content experiences that captivate, resonate, and endure — whether for television channels, digital platforms, or brands. With a presence in Mexico, Colombia, and Spain, the company brings multi-territory production models and an international perspective to every project.