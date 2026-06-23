STV Appoints Markus Weidner as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Project Delivery and Client Service

PHILADELHPIA, PA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV today announced the appointment of Markus Weidner as its first chief technology officer, a newly created role that reinforces the firm’s commitment to innovation, as well as digital and AI transformation.

“Technology is central to how we deliver for our clients and scale our business,” said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. “Markus brings a rare combination of operational discipline and forward-looking innovation. His proven ability to convert strategy into measurable performance will accelerate STV’s delivery of smarter, faster and more impactful solutions for the clients and communities we serve.”

As CTO, Weidner will advance AI adoption, scale digital delivery capabilities and align the firm’s technology roadmap with both its Strategic Plan and evolving client needs. He will lead STV’s enterprise-wide technology strategy, serve on the executive leadership team and report to CEO Greg Kelly. His focus includes strengthening internal platforms, accelerating digital delivery and advancing data-driven capabilities that improve project performance and client outcomes. The creation of this new role reflects STV’s strategic focus on leveraging advanced technologies to accelerate performance, elevate delivery and create long-term value for clients – core priorities of the firm’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan.

Weidner joins STV with more than 25 years of leadership experience at the intersection of enterprise systems, digital delivery and AI strategy in the AEC industry. Most recently, he served as chief innovation officer for a prominent Mid-Atlantic AEC firm, where he led enterprise technology and built a digital services practice spanning data analytics, digital twins and smart infrastructure. He has a track record of embedding digital transformation across organizations to improve operational performance, generate new revenue streams and modernize core business systems.

Markus holds a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering and Master's in Management Information Systems from Temple University Fox School of Business.

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STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.