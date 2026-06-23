Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of TeleVac South

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of TeleVac South, based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Founded by Dennis Simmons in 1993, TeleVac South has delivered high quality sewer and storm drain services in the Southeast for more than 30 years. Today, the company offers trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services, vactor and vacuum services, clean & TV, grouting and more.

TeleVac South offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning vactor operations, hydro excavating, lift station cleaning, root cutting, manhole rehabilitation, smoke testing, laser profiling per Florida DOT standards, and trenchless pipe repair through sectional cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology using the PipePatch system. The multidisciplinary team has more than half a century of experience addressing infiltration within sewer and storm drainage systems. TeleVac utilizes CCTV to televise pipelines and pinpoint the issues and works closely with engineers to resolve each system’s drainage issues.

TeleVac teams will remain in place in Pompano Beach.

Azuria welcomes TeleVac South to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. In addition, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations, engineering services, and digital solutions that address costly water infrastructure challenges to thousands of customers in North America. Azuria delivers more than 1,200 products and services through streamlined procurement channels that save cities time and money. Learn more at Azuria.com.

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications & Marketing

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com