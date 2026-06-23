Flexera Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

ITASCA, Ill., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. This marks the second consecutive year of receiving this recognition, which Flexera believes reflects continued strength in SaaS Management, its strong vision in AI-driven cost management and integrated FinOps intelligence.

According to the Flexera 2026 State of ITAM Report, only 66% of organizations have full visibility into their SaaS environment, which makes deciding on the right SaaS management platform a critical business decision. Flexera sees the recognition as a proof point of its unique position at the intersection of IT Asset Management (ITAM), FinOps, and SaaS operations, providing enterprises with the depth of visibility and control needed to manage risk, eliminate waste, and drive smarter technology investments.

“In today’s AI-first world, enterprises face unprecedented complexity in managing their technology ecosystems,” said Mike Jerich, president, Flexera. “We are well positioned to help them close the visibility gap and act with precision. Our Flexera One platform delivers actionable, high-fidelity intelligence across hybrid IT to power AI, mitigate risk, and reduce spend. In our view, being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second-year running is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and to the trust our customers place in our data.”

As ITAM, FinOps, and SaaS operations increasingly intersect, organizations need a holistic view across their entire technology environment. Flexera One SaaS Management capabilities, embedded within the Flexera One platform, provide the foundation for FinOps maturity and the visibility necessary to manage risk across the full software estate.

“As shadow AI and unsanctioned SaaS usage proliferate, organizations need visibility and control more than ever,” said Leigh Martin, Senior Director of Product Management, Flexera. “Our Flexera One SaaS Management is the result of innovation and strategic effort, designed to uncover hidden risks, eliminate waste and align SaaS investments with business priorities. We believe our position as a Leader in this 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our strong SaaS management strategy and the dynamic, enterprise-grade solution we’ve built to meet evolving market demands.”

Flexera’s global reach further strengthens its position in the enterprise SaaS management market. With a broad global presence and a mature partner ecosystem, the company serves organizations across major regions. Flexera’s SaaS management offering supports regional data residency and compliance requirements, enabling multinational enterprises to manage their technology estates with confidence. As the publisher of widely read industry research, including the annual Flexera State of the Cloud Report, and State of ITAM Report, Flexera serves as a trusted intelligence partner for the ITAM, FinOps, and SaaS management communities worldwide.

The evaluation of the 16 recognized vendors was based on criteria that analyzed each company’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To speak with a Flexera expert about Flexera One SaaS Management, visit: flexera.com/products/flexera-one/saas-management

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms.

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About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of research in a specific market, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant offers a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is clear: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, Todd Larivee, Lina Al Dana, June 18, 2026

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