Labatt USA Taps Big Jay Oakerson as Brand Ambassador for New “Brewed for the Roast” Campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labatt teams up with crowd-favorite comic Big Jay Oakerson as Brand Ambassador for its new “Brewed for the Roast” campaign. Celebrating unfiltered, in-the-moment connections, the campaign taps into the playful jabs and banter that bring people together - at the bar, at the game, on the course, or anywhere with friends. Because behind every great roast is an even better toast.





“Big Jay connects people the same way Labatt does - by keeping things real, approachable, and genuinely fun,” said Jason Folaron, Labatt USA brand manager. “This partnership celebrates those spontaneous moments with friends, in the right place, with the right beer.”

Rooted in a “good times, no pretense” ethos, Labatt is tapping into live comedy as a natural extension of its identity - where Oakerson’s quick wit and everyman relatability brings that mindset to life.



“I think the best times are when you’re sitting in a circle, cracking up with your friends and having a few,” said Jay Oakerson. “That’s why I’m pumped to team up with Labatt - they get it. It’s about being real, having a laugh, and then toasting to it. Labatt is my kind of beer, and I’m so excited to be part of this campaign.”

Expect to see Oakerson appear across social and digital to support the full Labatt portfolio. Throughout the partnership, Oakerson will create and share content aligned with his signature comedic style including social media posts across Instagram. Labatt will also offer sweepstakes for fans to win tickets to his live national comedy tour.

About Labatt USA

First brewed in 1847, Labatt is recognized for its clean, refreshing taste, light color, subtle hop aroma, and balanced, slightly fruity character. Labatt has become a leading Canadian-style pilsener across the Great Lakes region - born in Canada and brewed in the United States. Known for its quality craftsmanship and cross-border heritage, Labatt brings people together through great beer and great moments.

Labatt USA is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, visit https://www.labattusa.com/ and follow Labatt on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Big Jay Oakerson

Big Jay Oakerson is one of today’s most recognizable comedians, known for his laid-back style, sharp crowd work, and unfiltered humor. Big Jay continues to build a loyal audience through touring, podcasting, and streaming his latest comedy to more than over 445K followers on Instagram (@bigjayoakerson), 167K on X (@bigjayoakerson), 158K on TikTok (@bigjayoakerson), and 187K subscribers on his official YouTube channel (@bigjayoakerson). For more information about Big Jay, visit https://bigjaycomedy.com/bio

Always enjoy responsibly.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carla Mancuso

carla.mancuso@fifco.com

585-317-9268

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15de1728-48b9-4786-8ab8-4a4182a88a36