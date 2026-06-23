The Human Bean Toasts 250 Years of America with a $2.50 Summer Deal

Medford, OR, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on time for the Fourth of July, The Human Bean is raising a cup to America's 250th birthday with a deal worth celebrating: from June 24 through July 6, guests can snag any Shaken Espresso, Lemonade, or Iced Tea with a flavor for just $2.50 — up to 24 oz. Whether the day calls for cooling off or fueling up for festivities, this summer deal is worth seeking out.

Iced Shaken Espresso

Using a special spinning technique that creates a remarkably smooth and consistent texture, Iced Shaken Espresso drinks are the perfect balance of bold espresso and your favorite dairy or dairy alternative. Take it to the next level by adding your favorite flavor like caramel, hazelnut, vanilla, white chocolate, and more!

Lemonade

Transport yourself to the summer days of childhood with our classic, ice-cold lemonade. The perfect blend of tart and sweet, it’s the refreshing afternoon treat you’ve been looking for. Add a splash of fruity flavor like strawberry, blackberry or mango.

Iced Tea

Sip on the fresh-steeped, bold, and balanced flavors of refreshing Steven Smith iced tea. Choose between Exceptional Black Tea or Daily Green Tea, and jazz up by adding your choice of flavor like peach, lemon, or lavender.

“These drinks were made for those hot summer days when you just need something cold, refreshing, and packed with flavor. They’re the perfect companion for Fourth of July weekend,” says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of The Human Bean. "And at just $2.50, this is our way of saying thank you to the communities that support us every day. We love being part of these neighborhoods, and we’re excited to help everyone stay cool while celebrating the holiday.”

The $2.50 summer deal runs June 24 through July 6, 2026 at The Human Bean locations nationwide. To find your nearest drive-thru, visit thehumanbean.com or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

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About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 216 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.









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