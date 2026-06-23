Ocean City Announces “Beach & Boots” Country Calling Festival Ticket Sweepstakes

Ocean City, Maryland, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Country music and beach fans alike have a chance to experience one of the East Coast's premier beachfront music festivals for free this fall. Ocean City, Maryland is launching its first-ever “Beach & Boots” sweepstakes , which will award four winners a pair of general admission tickets to the 2026 Country Calling Festival , taking place October 2-3 at the Ocean City Inlet.

Returning to Ocean City for its third installation, Country Calling Festival features a star-studded lineup that includes Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and more. Set against the backdrop of Ocean City's beach and iconic boardwalk, the festival combines top country music performances with the destination's signature coastal charm, making it one of the most distinctive music festivals on the East Coast.

Four winners will each receive two general admission tickets to the festival, with an approximate retail value of $550 per prize package.

"Country Calling has quickly become one of Ocean City's signature events, drawing visitors from across the region and introducing new audiences to everything our destination has to offer," said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City. "We're thrilled to partner on this giveaway and give country music fans the chance to experience an incredible weekend on the beach while enjoying the restaurants, activities and local businesses that make Ocean City a place where visitors can truly smile more.”

The “Beach & Boots” sweepstakes is open to legal residents of participating states who are at least 18 years old (19 for Delaware residents) at the time of entry. Four winners will each receive two general admission tickets to the Country Calling Festival. Fans can enter for their chance to win online here. Official rules and eligibility requirements are available on the website. Entries must be submitted by August 31, 2026, and winners will be selected following the close of the promotion.

To learn more about Ocean City and enter the sweepstakes, visit www.ococean.com.

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About Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland, is a premier coastal destination offering 10 miles of pristine beaches, a historic three-mile boardwalk, and a vibrant mix of dining, shopping, and family-friendly attractions. Known as “Somewhere to Smile About,” Ocean City isn’t just a location — it’s a vibe. With a laid-back coastal lifestyle that invites visitors to relax and be themselves, OC offers something special for everyone. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America’s Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” Ocean City’s distinct neighborhoods — Downtown, Midtown, and Uptown — each offer their own unique charm. Conveniently located within driving distance of major East Coast cities and just 30 minutes from Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport, Ocean City is ready to welcome visitors with open arms and a coastal smile. Start planning your trip at www.ococean.com.

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