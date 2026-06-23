Torii Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torii, the SaaS management and governance platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. Torii believes the recognition reflects Torii’s commitment to giving IT teams a single platform to discover, manage, and optimize their entire SaaS and AI ecosystem.

As organizations adopt AI and cloud applications faster than ever, they face mounting security risks, shadow IT, and wasted spend. Gartner reports that by 2029, “ organizations— that do not centrally monitor and manage SaaS-hosted AI tools will incur at least 50% higher expense and will be at least five times more likely to experience a cyber incident than those that do.”

In Torii's view, being named a Leader reflects the conviction that every organization deserves full visibility into and control over its SaaS environment. This recognition speaks to the value Torii’s customers find in always-on SaaS and AI discovery and management.

"Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms tells us we're building the right thing," said Uri Haramati, CEO and Co-founder of Torii. "For years, the biggest blind spot in IT was the app nobody approved. Today, it's the agent nobody assigned, and we believe organizations will soon need to govern their non-human identities as carefully as their employees. We built Torii so they can start now, not after the bill arrives."

Innovating for the Future

SaaS management today spans far more than licenses and renewals, and over the past year Torii has built to meet it on every front. The platform starts where sprawl begins, discovering every application across the business, sanctioned or shadow, and tying each one to real usage, ownership, and spend so teams work from a single source of truth rather than login counts and contract lists. Torii then turns that visibility into always-on action, continuously right-sizing licenses, building defensible renewal plans, and governing access through automated requests, reviews, and joiner-mover-leaver workflows that stay audit-ready by default. Newer capabilities go deeper still, from guided User Access Reviews that replace spreadsheet certifications with evidence-backed workflows for frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, to Executive Renewal Summaries that show leaders, year over year, where spend is climbing and where it can be cut.

But the most consequential shift, in Torii's view, is the rise of AI and the non-human identities it introduces. As agentic and autonomous tools proliferate, organizations must now govern not just people and applications, but also the agents, tokens, and spend that operate alongside them. Torii's new AI Management Platform extends the same discovery, governance, and cost control Torii has long delivered for SaaS to AI itself, giving teams visibility into every dollar, token, and agent tied to tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Lovable, and Bolt. Torii believes this is what modern SaaS management now demands: meeting teams with the tools they need in real time, not waiting for the market to confirm a change that has already arrived.

A Customer-First Approach

Torii's commitment extends far beyond its platform. The company builds its product alongside its customers, using real-world feedback to shape its roadmap and priorities, and pairs every customer with a dedicated Customer Success Manager and a hands-on implementation process built to accelerate time-to-value. That approach continues to earn trust worldwide: leading companies, including Fiverr, Koch Industries, HiBob, and Groupon, rely on Torii to manage, optimize, and automate their SaaS and AI operations.

Defining the Future of SaaS and AI Management

As organizations embrace AI alongside traditional SaaS, Torii is helping define what effective management looks like in this new era, expanding beyond SaaS to give teams visibility, governance, and control over both software and AI across the enterprise. From AI-powered insights and automation to intelligent workflow orchestration, Torii keeps pioneering new ways for organizations to maximize value, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently, solidifying its role as a pioneer shaping the future of SaaS and AI management.

To learn more about the Torii platform, request a personalized demo today.

Access your complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms here .

Report citation: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Todd Larivee, Lina Al Dana. 18 June 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Torii

Founded in 2017, Torii helps teams turn hidden SaaS and AI activity into governed, accountable operations. The platform offers complete visibility into applications, AI projects, spend, licenses, users, owners, and access across the business, giving teams a single source of truth. By connecting that visibility to automated workflows, Torii helps organizations reduce waste, automate lifecycle tasks, support renewals, and keep compliance evidence ready. To learn more, visit toriihq.com.

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