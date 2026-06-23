Outdoor Lighting Concepts Announces Membership in IFPG

Boca Raton, Florida, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida - June 23, 2026 - -

Outdoor Lighting Concepts, a brand operated by Landscape Lighting Franchise, LLC, announced today that it has joined the International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG), a membership-based organization that connects franchise consultants, franchisors, lenders, and other franchise industry professionals.

The membership reflects Outdoor Lighting Concepts' continued participation in the franchise industry as the company develops its franchise program throughout the United States.

Landscape Lighting Franchise, LLC serves as the franchisor for Outdoor Lighting Concepts, a company that provides outdoor lighting design, installation, and maintenance services for residential and commercial properties. The company began offering outdoor lighting franchise opportunities in 2025 and has awarded territories in multiple markets.

Through its membership in IFPG, Outdoor Lighting Concepts will have the opportunity to engage with franchise consultants and industry professionals who assist prospective franchise owners in evaluating business opportunities. The membership will also provide opportunities for participation in educational programs, networking events, and other activities within the IFPG community.

"We are pleased to join IFPG and become part of its network of franchise professionals," said Ashley Freiman, Franchise Director for Outdoor Lighting Concepts. "We look forward to building relationships within the organization and sharing information about our franchise program with consultants and prospective franchise owners."

IFPG includes members representing a wide range of industries and franchise concepts across the United States and internationally. The organization provides educational resources, networking opportunities, and collaboration among franchise industry stakeholders.

Outdoor Lighting Concepts joins the organization during a period of continued activity in the home service franchise sector. The company plans to participate in networking and educational opportunities through its IFPG membership and engage with other professionals within the franchise industry.

For more information about the Outdoor Lighting Concepts landscape lighting franchise program, visit https://landscapelightingfranchise.com/

About Outdoor Lighting Concepts

Outdoor Lighting Concepts is a brand operated by Landscape Lighting Franchise, LLC. The company provides outdoor lighting design, installation, maintenance, and related services for residential and commercial properties and offers franchise opportunities in select markets throughout the United States.

About Landscape Lighting Franchise, LLC

Landscape Lighting Franchise, LLC is the franchisor of Outdoor Lighting Concepts and supports the development of the brand's franchise program throughout the United States.

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For more information about Landscape Lighting Franchise, contact the company here:



Landscape Lighting Franchise

Ashley Freiman

561-837-3037

franchiseolc@gmail.com