Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 to 19 June 2026)

23 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 15 to 19 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 782 38,8147 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 100 38,8264 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 581 38,5516 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 409 38,4407 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 853 38,4771 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 397 38,4586 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 532 37,8421 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 432 37,8248 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 658 37,9467 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Jun-26 FR0000073298 3 342 37,9236 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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