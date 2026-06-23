Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 to 19 June 2026)

23 June 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 15 to 19 June 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 782
|38,8147
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|15-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 100
|38,8264
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 581
|38,5516
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 409
|38,4407
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 853
|38,4771
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 397
|38,4586
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 532
|37,8421
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 432
|37,8248
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 658
|37,9467
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|3 342
|37,9236
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment