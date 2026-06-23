Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (15 to 19 June 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

23 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 15 to 19 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-26FR00000732987 78238,8147XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8715-Jun-26FR00000732985 10038,8264DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-26FR00000732986 58138,5516XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Jun-26FR00000732986 40938,4407DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-26FR00000732987 85338,4771XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jun-26FR00000732985 39738,4586DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-26FR00000732986 53237,8421XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jun-26FR00000732986 43237,8248DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Jun-26FR00000732987 65837,9467XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Jun-26FR00000732983 34237,9236DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 06 23_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 