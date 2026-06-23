VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 15th to June 19th, 2026

Nanterre, June 22nd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 15th to June 19th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 15th to June 19th, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 15/06/2026 FR0000125486 19 000 128,3997 XPAR VINCI 16/06/2026 FR0000125486 29 902 128,3619 XPAR VINCI 17/06/2026 FR0000125486 31 000 129,7111 XPAR VINCI 18/06/2026 FR0000125486 35 000 130,2895 XPAR VINCI 19/06/2026 FR0000125486 32 000 129,9947 XPAR TOTAL 146 902 129,4664

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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