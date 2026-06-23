VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 15th to June 19th, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 22nd, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 15th to June 19th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 15th to June 19th, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI15/06/2026FR000012548619 000128,3997XPAR
VINCI16/06/2026FR000012548629 902128,3619XPAR
VINCI17/06/2026FR000012548631 000129,7111XPAR
VINCI18/06/2026FR000012548635 000130,2895XPAR
VINCI19/06/2026FR000012548632 000129,9947XPAR
      
  TOTAL146 902129,4664 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 15-06-26 to 19-06-26
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