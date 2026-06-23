Hagar hf.: Information on the publication of Q1 2026/27 results

Hagar hf. will publish its financial results for Q1 2026/27, covering the period 1 March to 31 May 2026, after market close on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

An online presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, at 8:30, where Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company’s operations and financial performance and answer questions.

Questions related to the financial results may be submitted during the live webcast by email to fjarfestakynning@hagar.is and will be addressed, as far as possible, at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be webcast, and registration is available here: https://www.hagar.is/skraning.

Presentation materials will be available in Icelandic on Hagar’s website, www.hagar.is, at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be made available in English no later than 3 July at https://www.hagar.is/en/.