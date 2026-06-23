Collège Boréal’s Massage Therapy program recognized by the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation

SUDBURY, Ontario, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





After receiving excellent results in all areas of evaluation for its Massage Therapy program, Collège Boréal is pleased to announce that the program has received preliminary accreditation by the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation (CMTCA).

Accreditation from the CMTCA highlights the program’s compliance with the highest national standards for massage therapy education, particularly with respect to the quality of its facilities, teaching practices, curriculum relevance, and the preparation of students for the demands of the profession.

Among the program’s key strengths, the review committee noted:

A rigorous, proactive, and structured approach to safety and hygiene in clinical learning environments, reflecting a strong culture of prevention, infection control, and shared responsibility.

A comprehensive and detailed policy and procedures manual governing the operation of the student clinic, as well as a structured and ongoing process for collecting client feedback to support continuous service improvement.

An extensive inventory of resources and subscriptions made available to faculty, staff, and students.





This preliminary accreditation also reflects the expertise of Collège Boréal’s faculty and the support provided to its students, who benefit from a modern learning environment and meaningful practical experiences that help prepare them to enter the profession.

Through this rigorous evaluation by the CMTCA, Collège Boréal strengthens its position as a leader in health education in Northern Ontario and across the province, while helping meet growing workforce needs for qualified professionals in the field of therapeutic care.

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“This recognition from the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation confirms the excellence of our program and our teams’ commitment to delivering health education backed by outstanding support. Congratulations to all our staff, who work tirelessly to provide Boréal students with high-quality education that is recognized by various accrediting bodies and fully aligned with labour market needs.”

Paulette Bonin — Vice-President, Academic

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Benoît Clément

Manager, Communications and Media Relations

705-560-6673, ext. 2722

benoit.clement@collegeboreal.ca





About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary education and training institution committed to the development and growth of the various Ontario communities it serves. Through its 31 campuses across 26 communities, Collège Boréal offers a high level of expertise in post-secondary education, basic training, apprenticeship, immigrant services, employment services, customized training and applied research. Learn more:

To find out more about Collège Boréal’s programs and services, visit our website at www.collegeboreal.ca or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky and X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/434d8039-010f-46db-abbf-a5bfdbe75f3f