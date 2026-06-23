Frankie Muniz Is Having a Major Comeback — and HairClub Is Part of the Journey

Boca Raton, FL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairClub, a leading provider of hair restoration solutions, today announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with actor and NASCAR[1] driver Frankie Muniz, continuing a successful collaboration built on Muniz's personal hair restoration journey and a shared commitment to helping others address hair loss with confidence.

The renewed collaboration comes as Muniz experiences a rare dual resurgence in both entertainment and professional motorsports. More than two decades after becoming a household name as the star of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz has returned to one of the most recognizable roles in television history with the highly anticipated revival now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The reboot reunites Muniz with original cast members Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek and has reignited widespread cultural and media interest in the franchise.

At the same time, Muniz continues building momentum in his racing career as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Team Reaume, driving the No. 33 Ford F-150.

Long before either of these career chapters converged, Muniz first came to HairClub as a client. He began experiencing hair loss at 19 and explored multiple solutions before being introduced to HairClub by his wife. He ultimately became a long-term client using Xtrands+®, HairClub’s innovative solution for moderate to advanced hair loss.

“The most powerful partnerships are the ones rooted in lived experience, and Frankie’s story reflects exactly that,” said Ahmad M. Wardak, president and CEO of HairClub. “He didn’t come to us as a spokesperson, he came to us as someone looking for a solution. As his career reaches a new level of visibility, we are proud to continue supporting him.”

As part of the renewed partnership, Muniz will continue to serve as a key brand ambassador for HairClub, appearing in a new series of integrated marketing campaigns spanning national advertising, digital video, long-form testimonials, and social media storytelling. The creative platform will spotlight his personal journey with hair loss and restoration, along with his continued evolution in entertainment and motorsports. In addition to traditional and digital media, Muniz will also participate in behind-the-scenes content, candid social-first features, and client-focused storytelling initiatives designed to highlight real HairClub experiences. The campaign will extend across broadcast, streaming, and social platforms, reinforcing HairClub’s commitment to authentic voices and real results.

HairClub has remained present throughout Muniz’s racing journey, sponsoring his vehicle as he progressed through ARCA competition and into NASCAR’s national touring series. Following his early ARCA performances, Muniz publicly acknowledged HairClub’s support, emphasizing the role it played in helping him pursue his racing ambitions.

"Frankie represents everything HairClub stands for: confidence, authenticity, and real results," said Michael E. Donner, chief marketing officer of HairClub. "As Frankie reaches new audiences through his work in entertainment and NASCAR, we're proud to continue our partnership and highlight the lasting impact that renewed confidence can have on every aspect of life."

About HairClub

HairClub is the leading full-service provider of hair restoration solutions for men, women and children. Since 1976, HairClub has combined innovative technology, personalized care and compassionate service to help clients restore their hair and regain confidence. The company has more than 100 corporate and franchise locations across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co., Ltd., the global leader in hair-related products and services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Learn more at hairclub.com.

Media Contact

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing Officer, HairClub

pr@hairclub.com

[1] NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Autoracing, LLC.

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