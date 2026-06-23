ASUS Announces ExpertBook P5 G2 and B5 G2 Now Available for Purchase in the United States

Fremont, CA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, today announced the all-new ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2, and ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 are now available for purchase on the ASUS Store in the United States.
ExpertBook B5 G2
The ASUS ExpertBook lineup combines powerful AI-driven performance, MIL-STD-rated toughness, and business-class security to tackle daily professional demands with ease, both in the workplace and beyond. This lineup of cutting-edge technology gives users a robust, protected, and portable solution built to meet the challenges of modern business environments.
ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2
Offered in both 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, the ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel) and ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD) are designed to take on demanding workloads of small and medium-sized businesses that need AI-powered productivity and business-grade security in one package. The P5 G2 harnesses up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 356H (Series 3) with up to 50 NPU TOPS, while the PM5 G2 steps up with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor and up to 55 NPU TOPS of dedicated neural acceleration, giving users the processing muscle to tackle complex, AI-driven tasks with confidence.
Built for the realities of everyday business life, it starts at just 3.04 lbs. It is light enough to travel with ease while being tough enough to handle whatever the workday throws at it. Whether in the office, the classroom, or a hybrid setup, the P5 G2 and PM5 G2 deliver the reliability that professionals depend on.
ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2
ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 is built to keep pace with the demands of enterprise professionals by offering a powerful blend of portability, resilience, and connected collaboration for large organizations that need flexible, scalable solutions. At its core, the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, up to 50 TOPS NPU, and Intel graphics power through heavy multitasking, data-heavy workloads, and AI-driven tasks without breaking a sweat. Add up to 19 hours of battery life, and the B5 G2 becomes a dependable all-day workhorse that keeps productivity going from the first meeting to the last.
The B5 G2's sleek, architecture-inspired aluminum frame in a refined grey tone houses a 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10 NanoEdge anti-glare display, delivering crisp, comfortable viewing across long work sessions. Sound is equally considered, with Dirac-enhanced audio, dual speakers, dual-array microphones, and AI voice processing ensuring every call and presentation comes through with clarity and depth.
Enterprise-grade security and durability
The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, P5 G2, and PM5 G2 are all protected by ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive enterprise-grade security suite encompassing a NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies, FIDO2 authentication, and five years of ongoing security updates. NIST SP 800-193 compliance means firmware is actively shielded against unauthorized modifications while detecting threats, blocking intrusions, and automatically recovering trusted firmware versions to minimize downtime and keep business operations running with government-grade dependability.
The devices also come with hardware protections, giving IT teams and end users alike the confidence that their devices are protected from every angle. Highlights include a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for fast, seamless login; a physical webcam privacy shield; discrete TPM 2.0 for hardware-level encryption; a dual BIOS system that automatically backs up and restores firmware in the event of corruption; and chassis-intrusion detection that flags any signs of unauthorized physical tampering.
AI-enhanced collaboration and workflow
Powering the intelligent side of the ASUS ExpertBook lineup is ASUS MyExpert, an all-in-one AI platform that serves as a smart personal assistant for the modern professional. From AI Chat and a searchable Knowledge Hub to AI-assisted writing and email tools, MyExpert takes the friction out of everyday administrative work which cuts down on manual effort and keeps users focused on what matters most.
Built-in AI capabilities elevate the meeting experience from both ends: AI noise cancellation strips away background distractions to keep voices crisp and clear, while the AI-powered camera automatically optimizes lighting and framing for a consistently polished on-screen presence.
Availability & Pricing
The ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (P5405CAA), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, priced at $2979.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (P5605CAA), priced at $2999.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store.
The ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (PM5406CGA-XS96), featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor, priced at $2629.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (PM5606CGA-XS96), priced at $2679.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store.
The ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 (B5405CAA-XS76T), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, priced at $2939.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 (B5605CAA-XS76T), priced at $2959.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store. The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, with a 360°-flippable design that enables laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes will be available in the United States in Q3, 2026.
For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/business/ or contact your local ASUS representative.
Press Contacts
Specifications
Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com.
ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel)
|Model Name
|P5405CAA
|P5605CAA
|Operating system
| Windows 11 Pro
| Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
| Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
| Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|Intel® Graphics
|Intel® Graphics
|Total System Memory
|Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots)
|Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots)
|Display
|Non-touchscreen, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 resolution, 400 nits
|Non-touchscreen, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 resolution, 400 nits
|I/O ports
| 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45
| 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45
|Camera
|5.0M camera with privacy shutter
|5.0M camera with privacy shutter
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Audio
| Audio by Dirac
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
| Audio by Dirac
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Weight
|2.87 lbs
|3.64 lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|12.41 x 8.93 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in
|14.11 x 10.00 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in
|Battery
|Up to 63Whr
|Up to 50Whr
|Security
| Kensington® Nano lock slot
Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM)
| Kensington® Nano lock slot
Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM)
|Featured software
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
|Warranty
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD)
|Model Name
|PM5406CGA-XS96
|PM5606CGA-XS96
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
| AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs
| AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs
|GPU
|AMD Radeon™ 890M (470)
|AMD Radeon™ 890M (470)
|Total System Memory
|Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
| p to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots)
|Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots)
|Display
| Non-touch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 400nits
Screen-to-body ratio: 86%
| Non-touch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 400nits
Screen-to-body ratio: 88%
|I/O ports
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x USB 4.0 Type-C support display / power deliver
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x USB 4.0 Type-C support display / power deliver
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|Camera
| 5.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
With privacy shutter
| 5.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
With privacy shutter
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Audio
| Audio by Dirac
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
| Audio by Dirac
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Weight
|3.13 lbs
|4.12 lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|12.31" × 8.94" × 0.41" ~ 0.71" inches
|14.11" × 9.98" × 0.39" ~ 0.71" inches
|Battery
|70WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|70WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
|Security
| Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint sensor
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
| Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint Sensor
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
|Featured software
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
|AC adapter
|TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord)
|TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|Warranty
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2
|Model Name
|B5405CAA-XS76T
|B5605CAA-XS76T
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Military grade
|US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard
|US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard
|Brightness
|400nits
|400nits
|Resolution
|Touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10, 60Hz, IPS, 400 nits
|Touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10, 120Hz, IPS, 400 nits
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 Cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
|Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 Cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® Graphics
|Intel® Graphics
|Expansion Slot(includes used)
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4
1x M.2 2280 PCle 4.0/5.0x4
| 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots
1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4
1x M.2 2280 PCle 4.0/5.0x4
|RAM
|32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|Storage
|1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 5.0 SSD
|1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 5.0 SSD
|Front-facing camera
| 5.0M camera
With privacy shutter
| 5.0M camera
With privacy shutter
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 Wireless Card
|Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 Wireless Card
|FingerPrint
|FingerPrint
|FingerPrint
|I/O ports
| 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2x Thunderbolt™ 4, compliant with USB4, support display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
Micro SD card reader
Smart card reader
| 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2x Thunderbolt™ 4, compliant with USB4, support display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
Micro SD card reader
Smart card reader
|Audio
|Audio by Dirac
|Audio by Dirac
|Battery
|63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
|63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
|AC Adapter
|TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord)
|TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord)
|Dimension (WxHxD)
|12.41" x 8.93" x 0.39" ~ 0.71"
|14.11" x 10.00" x 0.39" ~ 0.71"
|Weight
|3.26 lbs
|4.10 lbs
|Security
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
BIOS setup user password
CSME BIOS Redundancy Assistance
Enhanced Password Strength
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Intel CSME Firmware Resilience
Intel® BIOS Guard
Intel® Boot Guard
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)
| Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm)
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
BIOS Integrity Measurement Support
BIOS Self Recovery
BIOS setup user password
CSME BIOS Redundancy Assistance
Enhanced Password Strength
HDD User Password Protection and Security
Intel CSME Firmware Resilience
Intel® BIOS Guard
Intel® Boot Guard
Microsoft Security Level 3
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|Base Warranty
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
|3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection
###
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
Press Inquiries
Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
https://www.asus.com/
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538
A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=F0wnD2Fq1os