ASUS Announces ExpertBook P5 G2 and B5 G2 Now Available for Purchase in the United States

Fremont, CA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, today announced the all-new ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2, and ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 are now available for purchase on the ASUS Store in the United States.

ExpertBook B5 G2

The ASUS ExpertBook lineup combines powerful AI-driven performance, MIL-STD-rated toughness, and business-class security to tackle daily professional demands with ease, both in the workplace and beyond. This lineup of cutting-edge technology gives users a robust, protected, and portable solution built to meet the challenges of modern business environments.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2

Offered in both 14-inch and 16-inch configurations, the ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel) and ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD) are designed to take on demanding workloads of small and medium-sized businesses that need AI-powered productivity and business-grade security in one package. The P5 G2 harnesses up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 356H (Series 3) with up to 50 NPU TOPS, while the PM5 G2 steps up with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor and up to 55 NPU TOPS of dedicated neural acceleration, giving users the processing muscle to tackle complex, AI-driven tasks with confidence.

Built for the realities of everyday business life, it starts at just 3.04 lbs. It is light enough to travel with ease while being tough enough to handle whatever the workday throws at it. Whether in the office, the classroom, or a hybrid setup, the P5 G2 and PM5 G2 deliver the reliability that professionals depend on.





ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2

ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 is built to keep pace with the demands of enterprise professionals by offering a powerful blend of portability, resilience, and connected collaboration for large organizations that need flexible, scalable solutions. At its core, the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, up to 50 TOPS NPU, and Intel graphics power through heavy multitasking, data-heavy workloads, and AI-driven tasks without breaking a sweat. Add up to 19 hours of battery life, and the B5 G2 becomes a dependable all-day workhorse that keeps productivity going from the first meeting to the last.

The B5 G2's sleek, architecture-inspired aluminum frame in a refined grey tone houses a 14-inch or 16-inch 16:10 NanoEdge anti-glare display, delivering crisp, comfortable viewing across long work sessions. Sound is equally considered, with Dirac-enhanced audio, dual speakers, dual-array microphones, and AI voice processing ensuring every call and presentation comes through with clarity and depth.

Enterprise-grade security and durability

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, P5 G2, and PM5 G2 are all protected by ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive enterprise-grade security suite encompassing a NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies, FIDO2 authentication, and five years of ongoing security updates. NIST SP 800-193 compliance means firmware is actively shielded against unauthorized modifications while detecting threats, blocking intrusions, and automatically recovering trusted firmware versions to minimize downtime and keep business operations running with government-grade dependability.

The devices also come with hardware protections, giving IT teams and end users alike the confidence that their devices are protected from every angle. Highlights include a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for fast, seamless login; a physical webcam privacy shield; discrete TPM 2.0 for hardware-level encryption; a dual BIOS system that automatically backs up and restores firmware in the event of corruption; and chassis-intrusion detection that flags any signs of unauthorized physical tampering.





AI-enhanced collaboration and workflow

Powering the intelligent side of the ASUS ExpertBook lineup is ASUS MyExpert, an all-in-one AI platform that serves as a smart personal assistant for the modern professional. From AI Chat and a searchable Knowledge Hub to AI-assisted writing and email tools, MyExpert takes the friction out of everyday administrative work which cuts down on manual effort and keeps users focused on what matters most.

Built-in AI capabilities elevate the meeting experience from both ends: AI noise cancellation strips away background distractions to keep voices crisp and clear, while the AI-powered camera automatically optimizes lighting and framing for a consistently polished on-screen presence.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (P5405CAA), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, priced at $2979.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (P5605CAA), priced at $2999.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store.

The ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (PM5406CGA-XS96), featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor, priced at $2629.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (PM5606CGA-XS96), priced at $2679.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 (B5405CAA-XS76T), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, priced at $2939.99, and the ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 (B5605CAA-XS76T), priced at $2959.99, are now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store. The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, with a 360°-flippable design that enables laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes will be available in the United States in Q3, 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/business/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

asuspr_usa@asus.com

Specifications

Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel)

Model Name P5405CAA P5605CAA Operating system Windows 11 Pro



Windows 11 Pro



CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS

GPU Intel® Graphics Intel® Graphics Total System Memory Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots) Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots) Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots) Display Non-touchscreen, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 resolution, 400 nits Non-touchscreen, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 resolution, 400 nits I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 Camera 5.0M camera with privacy shutter 5.0M camera with privacy shutter Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Audio by Dirac



Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Audio by Dirac



Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Weight 2.87 lbs 3.64 lbs Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.41 x 8.93 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in 14.11 x 10.00 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in Battery Up to 63Whr Up to 50Whr Security Kensington® Nano lock slot

Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM) Kensington® Nano lock slot

Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM) Featured software ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP Warranty 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection

ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD)

Model Name PM5406CGA-XS96 PM5606CGA-XS96 Operating system Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro CPU AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs

AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs

GPU AMD Radeon™ 890M (470) AMD Radeon™ 890M (470) Total System Memory Up to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots) p to 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots)



Storage Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots) Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD included (2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots) Display Non-touch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 400nits





Screen-to-body ratio: 86% Non-touch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 400nits





Screen-to-body ratio: 88% I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery



1x USB 4.0 Type-C support display / power deliver



2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery



1x USB 4.0 Type-C support display / power deliver



2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Camera 5.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello



With privacy shutter 5.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello



With privacy shutter Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Audio by Dirac



Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Audio by Dirac



Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Weight 3.13 lbs 4.12 lbs Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.31" × 8.94" × 0.41" ~ 0.71" inches 14.11" × 9.98" × 0.39" ~ 0.71" inches Battery 70WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 70WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Security Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint sensor

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint Sensor

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Featured software ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP AC adapter TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord) TYPE-C, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Warranty 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection

ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2

Model Name B5405CAA-XS76T B5605CAA-XS76T Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Military grade US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard Brightness 400nits 400nits Resolution Touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10, 60Hz, IPS, 400 nits Touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10, 120Hz, IPS, 400 nits Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 Cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 Cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS Integrated GPU Intel® Graphics Intel® Graphics Expansion Slot(includes used) 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots

1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4

1x M.2 2280 PCle 4.0/5.0x4 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots

1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0x4

1x M.2 2280 PCle 4.0/5.0x4 RAM 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots) 32GB DDR5 Included (2 x SODIMM Slots) Storage 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 5.0 SSD 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 5.0 SSD Front-facing camera 5.0M camera

With privacy shutter 5.0M camera



With privacy shutter Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 Wireless Card Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 Wireless Card FingerPrint FingerPrint FingerPrint I/O ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt™ 4, compliant with USB4, support display / power delivery

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

Micro SD card reader

Smart card reader 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x Thunderbolt™ 4, compliant with USB4, support display / power delivery

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

Micro SD card reader

Smart card reader Audio Audio by Dirac Audio by Dirac Battery 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion AC Adapter TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord) TYPE-C, 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal (Adapter+power cord) Dimension (WxHxD) 12.41" x 8.93" x 0.39" ~ 0.71" 14.11" x 10.00" x 0.39" ~ 0.71" Weight 3.26 lbs 4.10 lbs Security Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key

Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection

BIOS Integrity Measurement Support

BIOS Self Recovery

BIOS setup user password

CSME BIOS Redundancy Assistance

Enhanced Password Strength

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Intel CSME Firmware Resilience

Intel® BIOS Guard

Intel® Boot Guard

Microsoft Security Level 3

Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key

Kensington Nano Security Slot™(6x 2.5mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection

BIOS Integrity Measurement Support

BIOS Self Recovery

BIOS setup user password

CSME BIOS Redundancy Assistance

Enhanced Password Strength

HDD User Password Protection and Security

Intel CSME Firmware Resilience

Intel® BIOS Guard

Intel® Boot Guard

Microsoft Security Level 3

Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0



Base Warranty 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection 3Y hardware warranty with 1Y of Accidental Damage Protection

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=F0wnD2Fq1os