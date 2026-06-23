United States Mint to Produce Limited-Edition Fourth of July Declaration of Independence Quarters

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 — The United States Mint (Mint) will produce 250,000 Semiquincentennial 2026 Declaration of Independence Quarters featuring a special "July 4th" privy mark in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Bearing no mint mark, these unique quarters will be placed randomly into circulation, offering Americans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover a piece of history in everyday transactions.

“This is more than a coin; it’s a defining moment in our nation’s story,” said Mint Director Paul Hollis. “We hope Americans enjoy the search for these iconic quarters as they’re meant to be shared, saved, and remembered as part of this historic anniversary.”

Randomly mixed in with other 2026 Declaration of Independence Quarters, these 250,000 special “July 4” quarters will be made available to banks and financial institutions nationwide in time for the Fourth of July. Customers can learn more about all the Semiquincentennial coins and medals by visiting the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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