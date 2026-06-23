RT-One Selects RAVEL to Deliver Unprecedented Scalability for Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across the Americas

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVEL, a leader in AI infrastructure and workload orchestration software, today announced it has been selected as a strategic technology partner by RT-One, developer of Latin America’s largest AI technology parks and data centers, to support the development of a first-of-its-kind federated AI infrastructure model for sovereign and large-scale AI workloads. RT-One will leverage RAVEL’s technology, expertise, and support to manage hybrid and geographically distributed infrastructure as a single entity, accelerating its vision of creating a unified AI infrastructure platform spanning Brazil and the United States.

The ongoing surge in AI demand is placing increasing pressure on data center operators to scale capacity while maximizing performance, efficiency, and utilization. As AI infrastructure becomes more distributed, the industry faces growing challenges around sovereignty, resource management, and operational complexity. Federation is emerging as a critical capability for AI infrastructure orchestration, enabling geographically dispersed resources to operate as a single AI platform.

RT-One’s infrastructure strategy is built around developing and connecting AI infrastructure in markets across the Americas, where access to reliable energy, renewable resources, connectivity, regulatory alignment, and long-term scalability can best support customer requirements based on need instead of location.

RAVEL’s unique trifecta of groundbreaking AI orchestration technology, deep expertise in infrastructure and workload management, and extensive support and training unlocks the ability for RT-One to accelerate its mission to deliver intelligent and sustainable AI infrastructure to its customers. This includes the company’s 400MW campus currently under development in Uberlândia, Brazil, which is expected to be Latin America’s largest AI data center development, powered entirely by renewable energy.

By combining geographically distributed infrastructure with intelligent orchestration, RT-One can align customers’ AI workloads with specific priorities — whether optimizing for sovereignty, resiliency, latency, operating cost, or environmental sustainability. This approach allows AI resources to be deployed where they are most effective while maintaining governance and operational control across the entire platform.

“Data centers are juggling demand with navigating operational, power, and regulatory constraints,” said Denise Muyco, CEO at RAVEL. “The relationship with RT-One goes beyond software to support their mission by acting as an AI infrastructure and operational intelligence partner. Working alongside RT-One, we are delivering a unique mix of technology, expertise, and support to speed up go-to-market and optimize operations. RT-One can maximize capacity for their customers while managing critical regulatory requirements.”

Through Orchestrate AI, the platform dynamically determines the best resources to execute AI workloads across RT-One’s infrastructure, no matter its location, deployment model, on-premises environment, cloud, or hybrid architecture. This real-time intelligent optimization of RT-One’s AI infrastructure will enable faster execution of AI workloads, reduced energy consumption and infrastructure waste, improved resilience, and better GPU utilization. All while maintaining operational control and governance.

“Meeting AI demand will require a more connected infrastructure ecosystem globally,” said Fernando Palamone, CEO of RT-One. “The next generation of AI infrastructure must be federated, sovereign, and sustainable. With RAVEL, RT-One can deliver an intelligent AI infrastructure that preserves data sovereignty as it scales across distributed resources. The platform also allows us to leverage renewable energy and implement sustainable practices to support long-term AI growth for enterprises, governments, and cloud providers alike.”

About RAVEL

RAVEL is redefining intelligent orchestration for IT operations. Through its Orchestrate AI platform, RAVEL empowers teams to scale innovation, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock the full potential of AI — from research to production.

About RT-One

RT-One develops and operates next-generation AI data centers and sovereign, secure AI infrastructure platforms designed to meet the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence across the Americas. Through a foundation built on advanced cybersecurity frameworks, resilient AI operations, and strategic sovereign cloud infrastructure, RT-One enables enterprises, governments, and cloud providers to solve complex, real-world challenges securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

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