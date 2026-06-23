El Pollo Loco® Introduces its Loaded Quesadillas and Chatacoffee™

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire–grilled chicken restaurant chain, is turning it up for summer with new menu items – Loaded Quesadillas and Chatacoffee™ available for a limited time at participating locations starting June 25.

The limited-time Loaded Quesadillas are available in two options – Queso and Street Corn. Both are loaded with citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, a generous portion of melted Jack Cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to take on the go. The Queso Loaded Quesadilla includes warm and cheesy queso blanco and crunchy tortilla strips with our signature creamy cilantro sauce; while the Street Corn Loaded Quesadilla has corn and red peppers, crumbled cotija cheese, and chili lime seasoning with our creamy chipotle sauce. Loco Rewards members will get early access to the Loaded Quesadillas starting today (June 23). Not a Loco Rewards Member? Download the app and sign up today!

"Summertime means that people are on the go, and with our new Loaded Quesadillas, our fans can enjoy a meal that is easy to eat with one hand, is full of flavor and absolutely delicious,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco Chief Marketing Officer. "At El Pollo Loco, we believe that everyone deserves food that is high quality and convenient.”

Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up?

New to the menu are El Pollo Loco’s signature coffee drinks. These iced coffee drinks feature premium indulgences including our delicious Horchata or cold foam (or both!).

Available at select locations in three variations. Visit our website to see if your local Loco is offering this new beverage line up.



Chatacoffee™ - Classic iced coffee and our sweet & creamy Mexican-style Horchata with cinnamon and vanilla.

- Classic iced coffee and our sweet & creamy Mexican-style Horchata with cinnamon and vanilla. Chatacoffee™ Cream - Classic iced coffee and our sweet & creamy Mexican-style Horchata topped with a smooth layer of sweet cold foam.

- Classic iced coffee and our sweet & creamy Mexican-style Horchata topped with a smooth layer of sweet cold foam. Iced Coffee Cream - Classic iced coffee topped with a smooth layer of sweet cold foam.



“We wanted to offer our customers unique beverages that are as delicious and high quality as our food,” said Liz Williams, CEO of El Pollo Loco. “Horchata drinks have been part of our menu for many years and are loved by customers, so there’s no better place than El Pollo Loco to offer this signature iced coffee drink.”

Need a great summer family meal?

Don’t forget our fan-favorite BBQ Black Beans are also returning to the menu for a limited time starting June 25th. These slow-simmered beans deliver the perfect balance of sweet and smoky taste that customers love. BBQ Black Beans pair perfectly as one of three sides with our 12-Piece Family Meal, or as an individual side to any menu item or chicken meal. BBQ Black beans are available as a side option with all family and chicken meals or sold as an a la carte small or large side.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

CONTACT:

DeVries Global

media@elpolloloco.com

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