PCCA Partners with TJM Labs to Bring AI Automation to Compounding Pharmacies

 | Source: PCCA PCCA

Houston, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, the leading provider of high-quality compounding products, education and pharmacy support, today announced a new partnership with TJM Labs, an AI-powered pharmacy automation company.

As PCCA’s official automation partner, TJM Labs provides PCCA members and customers with access to intelligent workflow infrastructure – AI bots built specifically for pharmacy operations – designed to help compounding pharmacies reduce repetitive manual tasks, improve dispensing accuracy and scale without adding headcount.

TJM Labs develops AI-powered pharmacy automation designed to reduce manual administrative burden across workflows such as prescription intake, data entry, refill processing, prior authorizations, MedSync, patient communication, and more. The platform integrates into existing pharmacy workflows, helping teams scale operations without increasing staffing complexity.

“What sets TJM Labs apart is that their technology was built by pharmacists who truly understand the compounding environment from the inside,” said PCCA Chief Executive Officer Gus Bassani, PharmD. “As fellow PharmDs, founder Jonathan Aldy and his team at TJM Labs speak our members’ language – and that shared clinical and operational expertise will deliver real results for independent compounding pharmacies navigating an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.”

TJM Labs currently supports more than 400 pharmacies and helps process over 300,000 prescriptions daily through intelligent workflow automation. PK Software, PCCA’s end-to-end software solution for compounding pharmacies, will also work closely with TJM on future integrations and services.

“Compounding pharmacies are some of the most innovative operators in healthcare,” said Adly, Chief Executive Officer of TJM Labs. “Partnering with PCCA allows us to help these pharmacies automate operational bottlenecks, reduce administrative burden, and scale sustainably while preserving the high-touch care that defines compounding.”

For 45 years, PCCA has supported the compounding community through proprietary base technology, industry-leading education, formulation development, quality-tested ingredients and advocacy. The partnership with TJM Labs reflects PCCA’s continued commitment to equipping independent compounding pharmacies with modern solutions that strengthen competitiveness and expand patient access to customized medications.

For more information about PCCA, visit www.pccarx.com.

For more information about TJM Labs, visit www.tjmlabs.com.

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                PCCA Partners with TJM Labs to Bring AI Automation  to Compounding Pharmacies

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
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                                PCCA
                            
                            
                                TJM Labs
                            
                            
                                Pharmacy Compounding
                            
                            
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