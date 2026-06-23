EasyVend Announces EOFY Promotion Featuring Website Package Valued at Up to $2,500 for New Clients

SYDNEY, Australia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyVend today announced a new End of Financial Year promotion that provides eligible new clients with a website package valued at up to $2,500. The limited-time initiative is designed to support Australian suppliers and distributors seeking to strengthen their online presence while implementing technology that helps streamline wholesale operations.

EasyVend provides B2B order management, invoicing, inventory control, and customer ordering tools for suppliers and distributors.

The EOFY promotion highlights EasyVend's ongoing commitment to helping businesses simplify complex workflows through a purpose-built digital platform. Developed by Jeal Tech, EasyVend is a leading B2B order management solution created specifically for suppliers and distributors operating across the food, beverage, dairy, bakery, packaging, and foodservice industries.

Many wholesale businesses continue to rely on disconnected systems and manual processes to manage orders, invoicing, deliveries, inventory, and customer communications. As businesses grow, these fragmented workflows can create inefficiencies, increase administrative workloads, and reduce visibility across day-to-day operations. EasyVend was developed to address these challenges by bringing essential business functions together within a single platform.

Under the EOFY promotion, eligible new clients who onboard with EasyVend before 30 June 2026 can access a website package valued at up to $2,500. The offer provides businesses with an opportunity to establish or enhance their digital ordering capabilities while gaining access to a broader suite of operational management tools.

"Many distributors are looking for practical ways to improve efficiency while delivering a better experience for their customers," said Brooke Jeal of Jeal Tech. "This EOFY promotion allows businesses to strengthen their online presence while implementing systems that can help simplify operations and support future growth."

A key component of the EasyVend platform is its online order management system, which centralises orders from multiple sources into a single dashboard. Businesses can receive orders through customer ordering portals, administration teams, CSV imports, EDI integrations, sales representatives, and delivery drivers. This unified approach helps reduce manual data entry and improve order accuracy while providing greater operational visibility.

The platform also includes automated invoicing for distributors, enabling businesses to generate invoices efficiently and manage payment collection through integrated processing tools. Features include direct debit functionality, pay-now options, customer self-service payment portals, and manual payment processing capabilities. These tools are designed to help businesses reduce administrative effort and improve payment turnaround times.

In addition to order and payment management, EasyVend offers operational support through MiniVend, its browser-based solution for delivery driver management. The tool provides drivers with real-time delivery schedules, route visibility, proof of delivery functionality, and mobile invoicing capabilities without requiring a dedicated application download. This helps businesses improve communication between drivers, office staff, and customers while maintaining visibility throughout the delivery process.

Another core feature of the platform is its branded B2B eCommerce website functionality. Businesses can provide customers with self-service ordering capabilities, customer-specific pricing, delivery schedules, account management tools, and tailored product catalogues. This functionality helps create a more convenient ordering experience while reducing the administrative burden associated with manual order handling.

EasyVend also integrates with accounting platforms including Xero and MYOB, helping businesses maintain accurate financial records while reducing duplicate data entry between systems. By connecting operational and financial workflows, businesses can improve efficiency across multiple departments while maintaining greater oversight of business performance.

Unlike generic business software, EasyVend was developed specifically for the operational requirements of Australian and New Zealand suppliers and distributors. Its modular structure allows businesses to implement the features that align with their specific workflows rather than adopting unnecessary functionality. This flexibility makes the platform suitable for small to mid-sized businesses looking for practical technology solutions without the complexity often associated with larger enterprise systems.

"The wholesale sector faces unique operational challenges that require specialised solutions," Jeal added. "EasyVend was built to give suppliers and distributors the tools they need to manage orders, deliveries, payments, inventory, and customer relationships more effectively from a single platform."

The EOFY promotion reflects EasyVend's broader mission of helping wholesale businesses embrace digital transformation through accessible and practical technology. By combining a website package offer with a comprehensive operational platform, the company aims to help businesses improve efficiency, strengthen customer relationships, and create a more connected approach to managing daily operations.

EOFY Offer Terms and Conditions: Offer available to new EasyVend clients only. Offer must be claimed before 30 June 2026. The website package is valued up to $2,500 and is subject to EasyVend's standard website inclusions, eligibility requirements, and onboarding process. Any additional custom development, integrations, third-party fees, or work outside the standard website scope may incur additional costs. Offer cannot be exchanged for cash or applied as a credit to other EasyVend services.

About EasyVend

EasyVend is a family-owned and operated B2B order management platform built in Australia for suppliers and distributors, with over 40 years of business history. Powered by Jeal Tech and based in New South Wales, EasyVend also services businesses across New Zealand. The team behind EasyVend has been closely involved with the business for many years, bringing a combined 80+ years of experience working with the platform and supporting wholesale operations. This long-standing expertise helps ensure customers receive practical, industry-focused solutions tailored to real-world operational needs. EasyVend helps businesses digitise their order workflows, improve efficiency, and deliver a better customer experience through integrated tools for ordering, invoicing, inventory, and delivery management.

Press Inquiries

Brooke Jeal

accounts [at] jealtech.com.au

+61 2 9188 4470

https://easyvend.com.au/

PO BOX 353

Emu Plains, NSW

2750

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=1__Ii4EsrFU