Biointron Launches RushData, an Integrated High-Throughput Platform for AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

CAMBRIDGE, MA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMBRIDGE, MA - June 23, 2026 - -

RushData is a newly launched platform that accelerates antibody data generation from weeks to days through 1-day CHO expression and high-throughput, parallel processing of 3,000+ molecules per batch, delivering standardized, AI/ML-ready datasets alongside early developability assessments to identify liabilities sooner and reduce downstream risk.

Biointron Biological USA Inc. ("Biointron"), a leading contract research organization specializing in antibody discovery, expression, and optimization for global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the launch of RushData, a new integrated service platform designed to support the growing demands of AI- and machine learning-driven antibody discovery.

As computational antibody design continues to accelerate, AI and ML models are now able to generate hundreds to thousands of candidate antibody sequences in a single design cycle. But while sequence generation has scaled rapidly, experimental validation workflows are often fragmented, with expression, binding characterization, and developability testing performed separately across multiple steps or providers. This traditional approach can take 3-4 weeks or longer, slowing iteration and creating a major bottleneck in design-build-test-learn cycles.

RushData was developed to close this gap.

Built around Biointron's 1-day transient CHO expression system, RushData enables researchers to move from antibody sequence submission to high-quality experimental data in days. The platform integrates antibody expression, binding analysis, and optional early developability profiling into a single standardized workflow, generating structured datasets that are well-suited for AI/ML model training, validation, and optimization.

RushData leverages CHO cells, the industry gold standard for therapeutic antibody expression, to produce data that is more predictive of downstream performance. CHO-based expression supports human-like post-translational modifications, proper protein folding, and clinically relevant developability characteristics.

RushData can support 3,000+ molecules per batch in parallel, with standardized workflows and structured outputs designed for both scientists and machine-readable AI pipelines.

Key advantages of RushData include rapid 1-day expression using CHO cells to enable fast iteration and screening, combined with custom workflows tailored to specific targets and modalities. The platform generates standardized, structured datasets that are optimized for AI/ML applications by processing more than 3,000 molecules per batch in parallel. It also integrates binding characterization through BLI and/or SPR directly with expression and purity data for a more comprehensive view of molecule performance. In addition, selected packages include early developability profiling, such as differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF) for assessing thermal stability, AC-SINS for evaluating self-interaction behavior, and polyspecificity reagent binding (PSR-BVP) to measure polyreactivity.

RushData is available through multiple service options tailored to different stages of antibody discovery:

Basic – Rapid Screening (Expression, titer, and affinity testing)

Standard – Binding Characterization (Expression, concentration, cGE, and affinity testing)

Premium – Developability Profiling (Includes early developability assessments with binding characterization)

With more than 14 years of experience, service to 3,000+ biopharma companies worldwide, and deep expertise in antibody production and characterization, Biointron continues to expand its platform capabilities to meet the evolving needs of modern biologics discovery.

To learn more about RushData, visit https://www.biointron.com/rushdata or contact Biointron at +1 (732) 790-8340.

About Biointron

Founded in 2012 and certified to ISO 9001:2015, Biointron is a CRO specializing in antibody discovery, expression, and optimization services for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. From gene sequence to purified antibodies, our production only takes 2 weeks — and with RushData, our AI antibody wet lab validation service, computational predictions become experimentally confirmed candidates at high throughput. We have delivered tens of thousands of recombinant antibodies for more than 3,000 biotech and pharma companies worldwide.

###

For more information about Biointron Biological USA Inc., contact the company here:



Biointron Biological USA Inc.

Biointron Biological USA Inc.

+1 (732) 790-8340

info@biointron.com

20 University Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MA 02138