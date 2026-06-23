1UP Plumbing Addresses Hidden Leak Crisis Affecting Phoenix Homeowners

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - June 23, 2026 - -

1UP Plumbing, a Phoenix-based plumbing contractor, has announced the deployment of advanced leak detection technology to help homeowners identify and address hidden water leaks that contribute to water waste and increased utility bills throughout the metropolitan area.

The initiative comes as Phoenix residents face mounting concerns about water conservation and rising utility costs. Hidden leaks, often undetectable without specialized equipment, can waste thousands of gallons of water annually while causing structural damage to homes. The company's enhanced detection capabilities utilize acoustic sensors, thermal imaging, and pressure testing to locate leaks behind walls, under foundations, and within underground pipes.

"Hidden leaks represent one of the most significant challenges facing Phoenix homeowners today," said Terrence Kay, Operations Director at 1UP Plumbing. "A single undetected leak can waste up to 10,000 gallons of water per year while potentially causing thousands of dollars in structural damage. Our advanced detection technology allows us to identify these issues before they become catastrophic problems."

The plumbing contractor has observed a significant increase in service calls related to unexplained water bill increases and moisture damage in homes across Arizona. Traditional detection methods often require invasive exploratory work, but the company's current approach minimizes property disruption while providing accurate leak identification.

Common indicators of hidden leaks include unexplained increases in water bills, the sound of running water when fixtures are turned off, warm spots on floors, mold or mildew growth, and decreased water pressure. The company emphasizes that early detection and repair can prevent extensive damage to drywall, flooring, and foundations.

The technology deployment represents part of a broader effort to address water conservation challenges in the desert Southwest. As a leak repair plumber in Phoenix, Arizona, the company has documented cases where single-family homes were losing hundreds of gallons daily through pinhole leaks in copper pipes, slab leaks, and deteriorating supply lines.

"Property owners often don't realize they have a leak until they receive an unusually high water bill or notice visible damage," added Kay. "By that point, the leak may have been active for weeks or months, wasting precious water resources and causing preventable damage to the property."

The enhanced detection services complement the company's existing range of plumbing solutions, including emergency repairs, drain cleaning, water heater services, and comprehensive plumbing inspections. The company serves both residential and commercial properties throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

1UP Plumbing has been serving the Phoenix area since 2023, providing comprehensive plumbing services including leak detection and repair, water main services, sewer and drain solutions, and water treatment systems. The company specializes in both emergency response and preventive maintenance for residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

###

For more information about 1UP PLUMBING, contact the company here:



1UP PLUMBING

Terrence Kay

(602) 558-1363

info@1upplumbingaz.com

1UP PLUMBING

315 S Stardust Ln

Apache Junction, AZ 85120