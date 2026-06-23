Dynacare Launches Canada's First At-Home, Self-Collect Hormone Blood Tests

Brampton, Ontario, Canada, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacare, one of Canada’s leading health and wellness solutions providers, today introduced Canada’s first whole blood, at-home, self-collect test kits for women’s fertility-related hormones and men’s testosterone levels that are processed in a Canadian laboratory. Available first in Ontario, these innovative self-collection kits expand the Dynacare Insight portfolio, which is transforming access to laboratory testing with convenient, private and people-centered solutions.

The newly launched testing solutions include:

Women’s Fertility Hormones Insight Kit that equips women with clear, actionable information on their reproductive hormone health, enabling them to make informed decisions about family planning and wellness, and follow up with a healthcare provider, if needed.

that equips women with clear, actionable information on their reproductive hormone health, enabling them to make informed decisions about family planning and wellness, and follow up with a healthcare provider, if needed. Men’s Testosterone Insight Kit that provides men with accurate insights into their testosterone levels to better understand changes in energy, strength, weight management and sexual health.

“Our new, first-of-a-kind Dynacare Insight testing kits reflect our commitment to putting Ontarians at the centre of their own care,” said Vito Ciciretto, CEO of Dynacare. “This offering is firmly aligned with our mission to support healthy lives with commitment and care, with plans to make it available to all Canadians. By making clinical-grade testing accessible, private and conveniently available at home, Dynacare is empowering people to make informed decisions about their health and wellness. It’s not just testing; it’s delivering insights that can help people live healthier lives.”

Dynacare Insight kits are available through Dynacare Plus, an online and mobile platform that guides individuals through every step of the process—from ordering and instructional sample‑collection videos to scheduling sample return. The tests use a simple arm prick and a specialized device to gently take a blood sample. After the sample is returned, results are delivered securely through the platform with explanations.

To learn more or order a kit, visit DynacarePlus.com.

About Dynacare: Dynacare is a Canadian health and wellness provider with over 60 years of experience, serving more than 11 million Canadians each year through 170 Laboratory and Health Services Centres, seven laboratories, and 11 offices nationwide.

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