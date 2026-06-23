Lenders One Welcomes Brena Nath as Vice President of Events Management

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative (“L1” or “Lenders One”), a national mortgage cooperative of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, today announced that Brena Nath has joined the organization as Vice President of Events Management.

In this role, Nath will oversee the strategy, growth, and execution of Lenders One’s comprehensive events portfolio, including its flagship event, L1 Summit. She will play a key role in enhancing member engagement, expanding event offerings, and delivering high-impact experiences that bring together leaders from across the mortgage ecosystem.

“Brena brings a unique combination of industry insight, creativity, and executional excellence that will elevate our events strategy,” said Rick Seehausen, President of Lenders One. “Her experience growing industry-leading events and her deep understanding of the housing market make her a strong addition to our team. We are excited to have her lead this important area as we continue to deliver meaningful value and connection for our members and providers.”

“Lenders One has a strong foundation in its events portfolio for creating experiences that deliver real impact for members and preferred providers,” said Nath. “I look forward to building on that momentum through strategic, collaborative events that strengthen connections across the Lenders One community and support Lenders One’s continued growth.”

Nath brings more than 13 years of experience across journalism, public relations, and events leadership in the housing industry. Starting her career at HousingWire, she went on to oversee public relations at The Money Source, gaining firsthand experience in how lenders operate and strategize. She later returned to HousingWire, where she ultimately served as Vice President of Events and Community, leading the growth of its industry-leading events portfolio, including The Gathering. She is a recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Residential mPact Young Professionals Spotlight Award.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and is dedicated to helping its members improve profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue, and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originate approximately 20% of the mortgages in the United States. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Lenders One Press Contact:

Krista K. Sabol

Director of Marketing

540-533-0991

Krista.Sabol@lendersone.com



